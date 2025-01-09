Brands Of Cookie Dough Ice Cream Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to cookie dough ice cream, there are cookie do's and cookie don'ts. A successful pint of cookie dough ice cream conjures the flavors and textures of an unbaked batch of chocolate chip cookies that, let's face it, is almost always better than the finished product. Cookie dough ice cream doesn't just feed you, it feeds your inner child, hungry for the immediate gratification that awaits an impatient mouth as the oven is still preheating.

A great cookie dough ice cream has big chunks of chewy, sugary, slightly grainy cookie dough couched in creamy, rich vanilla ice cream that's flecked with hearty pieces of chocolate chips. With all these elements it's easy to slip up; a flavorless vanilla ice cream or tiny, flavorless cookie dough pieces can jeopardize the spirit of cookie dough ice cream.

From fluffy cartons to dense, artisanal pints brimming with flavor, the ice cream aisle at the grocery store is packed with cookie dough ice cream brands, each one clamoring for your precious attention. How is one to choose? Lucky for you, a cookie dough connoisseur (me) has done the heavy lifting for you. I researched the most popular brands of cookie dough ice cream and tasted each one to give you the definitive list of brands that will give your sweet tooth a run for its money.