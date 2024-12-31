Go Ahead And Mix A Savory Meat Into Your Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

That's right, mix some savory meat into your cookie dough. No, we're not talking about slapping some parm chicken or a big hunk of roast beef into your mix. We're referring to a much less divisive meat that remains a reigning champ in salty-sweet food: good ol' bacon. Bakers have used savory bacon to enhance and deepen the flavor profile of their goods since the 1930s, but the popularity boom really only took off in the last decade or so.

If you can hear this delightful flavor combo calling your name, try some of these recipes, starting with this brown butter bacon chocolate chip cookie recipe. It uses melted ingredients to create a crispy outer edge and a decadent, moist interior. Brown butter brings roasted nuttiness, and the bacon salt offsets the sugar and chocolate perfectly. Bacon shortbread, on the other hand, is a bit more subtle. The biscuit itself has a fairly neutral, sweet-leaning flavor profile, meaning you can pair it with savory cheese or decadent frosting, and it would be right at home with either. Bacon grease also mixes perfectly into dough, whether you're baking up a sweet apple pie or hunkering down with a savory hand pie. In short? You can get a lot of mileage from your bacon when baking.