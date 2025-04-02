Review: Reese's PB&J Big Cups — Dynamic Duo Or Dud?

Peanut butter's roots harken back to ancient times in South America, but its rise as a go to delectable paste started spreading in the United States in the 20th century. It also didn't take long (as early as 1901) for someone to find the perfect partner for peanut butter — fruit jelly, housed between two slices of bread. By 1928, thanks to one H.B. Reese, the magic of peanut butter was encased with the perfect amount of milk chocolate to form the edible candy Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Today, his confectionary legacy is carried on by the fine folks at Hershey's, which has since released all kinds of Peanut Butter Cup flavors. However, one filling never seemed to fit the bill — jelly, despite the Mandela effect belief by some consumers that such a product once existed.

Many candy and snack makers have created its own takes on PB & J, from Planters, to Mary Jane, and Abba Zabba. Some have taken things even further, wrapping it all up in chocolate, thanks to innovators like Cadbury and Trader Joe's. Russell Stover partnered with Welch's in the late 1990s for what consumers have long dreamed for — peanut butter cups with jelly. Well, a day after teasing fans with the April Fool's joke that it was getting into the sandwich business with the mythical Reese's Chocolatey Bread, Reese's is finally delivering a peanut cup with jelly. Welcome to this world, Reese's PB&J Big Cups.

Before we throw a parade in its honor, the real question are Reese's PB&J Big Cups true dynamic duo of flavoring, or just one giant dynamic dud? The Takeout went in with an open mind and mouth to find out where the truth lies.

