According to the National Peanut Board, some 94% of American homes have at least one jar of peanut butter in the cupboard. This staggering statistic highlights just how prevalent peanuts have become in this country. The legume is also a part of popular restaurant culture here, which is just one reason why Five Guys serves free peanuts to customers — and the snack was enjoyed to the point of becoming a liability during the time when diners used to throw peanut shells on the floor at Texas Roadhouse restaurants.

While the popularity of peanuts is plain to see, many people might not know about the centuries of cultivation and innovation that have gone into the contemporary success of this food. In this article, we seek to highlight the history of peanuts in America, and examine how this tiny legume has had an outsized impact on American culture and cuisine.

The story of the peanut is not purely a historical one. The legume looks set to adapt well in the future, and could come to play a vital role in American agriculture — not only as a nitrogen-fixing agent, but also as a robust crop that can be engineered to withstand drought. Outside of food production, peanuts also offer exciting possibilities for producing biofuel, marking this crop as extremely well-suited to the needs of the 21st century and beyond. With all this and more in mind, we believe the already-extensive history of peanuts in America has only just begun.