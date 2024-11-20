Can You Still Throw Peanut Shells On The Floor At Texas Roadhouse Restaurants?
Dining at Texas Roadhouse is a fun experience. At Texas Roadhouse, you can handpick your steak and enjoy some of the best restaurant dinner rolls around. However, what the steakhouse chain was best known for is no longer part of the meal; It appears that patrons can't throw peanut shells on the floor anymore.
TikToker and proud Texas Roadhouse employee @briannagti shows the break from peanut shell-tossing tradition in viral posts displaying clean restaurant floors. Many commenters bemoan the change, and while she proclaims, "PEANUTS ARE COMING BACK!!" in one caption, it's not in the way longtime fans of the restaurant hope. Free peanuts are still available at your table at select locations in a pre-bagged form, which means they're convenient to take with you after you've finished that perfectly seasoned Texas Roadhouse steak. While the ritual of throwing peanuts on the floor isn't explicitly banned, the presence of peanut bags (and the corresponding absence of peanut buckets) indicates Texas Roadhouse corporate is taking steps to discourage it.
Likely reasons Texas Roadhouse doesn't want peanut shells on the floor anymore
Texas Roadhouse was sued multiple times over the last few decades by patrons who slipped on peanut shells in its restaurants. A Texas woman received $43,000 in compensation in 2008 after an in-store accident led to extensive kneecap injuries. In 2013, another Texas woman sued for more than $1 million after her own shell-related fall; the case was settled confidentially years later. And in 2016, the Cedar Falls, IA location was sued by a man who tripped on the shell-covered floor and shattered his kneecap. The common narrative in the lawsuits accused Texas Roadhouse of knowing the discarded shells were a customer hazard but continuing to encourage the practice anyway.
The chain's approach also posed a challenge to those suffering from peanut allergies. The sheer volume of peanut dust in the air at an average Texas Roadhouse from shelling and throwing shells around could be enough to trigger a reaction in those that should avoid peanuts. Though the floors surely were to be regularly cleaned, there was never a 100% guarantee that all peanut traces were removed from the dining area, and sanitary practices could naturally vary from location to location. With increased health concerns, throwing peanut shells on the floor after picking them from communal buckets had to feel out of step with the times.