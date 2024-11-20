Can You Still Throw Peanut Shells On The Floor At Texas Roadhouse Restaurants?

Dining at Texas Roadhouse is a fun experience. At Texas Roadhouse, you can handpick your steak and enjoy some of the best restaurant dinner rolls around. However, what the steakhouse chain was best known for is no longer part of the meal; It appears that patrons can't throw peanut shells on the floor anymore.

TikToker and proud Texas Roadhouse employee @briannagti shows the break from peanut shell-tossing tradition in viral posts displaying clean restaurant floors. Many commenters bemoan the change, and while she proclaims, "PEANUTS ARE COMING BACK!!" in one caption, it's not in the way longtime fans of the restaurant hope. Free peanuts are still available at your table at select locations in a pre-bagged form, which means they're convenient to take with you after you've finished that perfectly seasoned Texas Roadhouse steak. While the ritual of throwing peanuts on the floor isn't explicitly banned, the presence of peanut bags (and the corresponding absence of peanut buckets) indicates Texas Roadhouse corporate is taking steps to discourage it.