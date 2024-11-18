Gullah Cuisine And Its Role In Southern Food History

Southern food is often viewed as a monolith, a single type of cuisine that was uniformly developed long ago. In reality, the term 'Southern food' is more of an umbrella under which numerous geographically linked food cultures and cuisines continue to thrive. While many cuisines influence Southern food and cooking, few have been as impactful as Gullah cuisine, the food of the Gullah — also known as Gullah Geechee — people.

As Gullah chef and educator Benjamin 'BJ' Dennis explained to Charleston City Paper, "Gullah cuisine is the Queen Mother of Lowcountry food." Yet despite being responsible for many of the South's most popular dishes — and indeed, several characteristics that make this entire region's food stand out — Gullah cuisine has often not been given the full credit it is worthy of for its significant culinary traditions.

However, Gullah cuisine is starting to get the recognition it deserves. In Southern cities such as Charleston, South Carolina, Gullah cuisine has been increasingly acknowledged in recent years, while several Gullah cookbooks are educating Americans across the country about the culture's impact on Southern food history. In this article, we attempt to contribute to this educational process by providing some information about the huge impact Gullah cuisine has had on Southern food over centuries.