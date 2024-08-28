Grill Your Next Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich And Thank Us Later

The procedure is basically the same as it is for a grilled cheese: First, assemble your PB&J. Many folks prefer equal parts nut butter and jelly (about 2 tablespoons of each), though, of course, a sandwich is all about personal preference. You'll then want to spread some kind of fat on the outside of the sandwich to give it that nice golden color when grilled. In recent years, mayonnaise has gained popularity as the grilled cheese spread of choice: It has a higher smoke point than butter, so the bread browns with less risk of burning. It's also a little more savory and tangy and less, well, buttery than butter. The latter, on the other hand, still provides avenues for variation. Cinnamon butter or honey butter could add yet another layer of flavor to your PB&J.

Otherwise, you know what to do. Slather your spread of choice on either side of the assembled sandwich, then toast it in a skillet over medium-low heat, flipping as needed, until both sides are golden. Alternatively, take a cue from this waffled grilled cheese and cook this sandwich in a waffle iron. Take it off the heat once it's nice and toasty, then let it sit for a moment or two to cool and give the filling an opportunity to firm up a bit. If you want to continue to gild the lily — I mean, you've already come this far — sprinkle your grilled PB&Js with a little cinnamon sugar before serving.