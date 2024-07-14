Too Late For Delivery? Make A Pizza-Inspired Grilled Cheese

For the double-decker version, think of the bread like a pizza crust; spread some sauce on one side and follow with cheese, pepperoni, roasted peppers, or whatever you've chosen for your pizza grilled cheese. Top with the second slice of bread, which you'll also spread with sauce and cheese. It should look like the top of a pizza ready for the oven. At this point, instead of grilling both sides, place the sandwich in your toaster oven, air fryer, or under the broiler and heat until the bread is toasty and the cheese on top is melted and starting to bubble and brown.

Once done, you can cut the sandwich into wedges, squares, or just double-fist the entire thing. By no means do you need to stop at two slices of bread to make this epic midnight craving meal either; if you want three layers or more, just keep building. By making your own pizza grilled cheese, you're not limited by what the pizzeria stocks, but only by what you've got in your fridge. If you feel like getting bougie with it like Martha Stewart, break out your arugula and petite peas. If you have deli ham instead of pepperoni, muenster instead of mozz, or vodka sauce instead of marinara, give them a try.