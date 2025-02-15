Are Any Chocolate Bars Actually Filling?

In addition to Snickers, several other candy bars could be considered filling because of their ingredients and textures, such as the PayDay bar. Composed primarily of salted peanuts held together by a caramel center, PayDay gives a dense, chewy experience. The high protein and fat content from the peanuts contribute to a sense of fullness. It's pretty good as-is to me, but there is a chocolatey PayDay version as well. It's a satisfying choice, but not one of my faves because all the salted peanuts dry my mouth out ridiculously, and it can make you pretty thirsty.

Another contender is the Baby Ruth. This candy bar combines peanuts, caramel, and nougat, all enshrined in a chocolate coating. Combining these ingredients provides a mix of crunch and sweetness, with the protein from the peanuts and the density of the nougat contributing to how filling it seems.

The Whatchamacallit bar is also mentioned because it has this layer of crispiness that reminds me of a Rice Krispy treat, but it tastes like peanuts (although it doesn't actually contain them). Then there's a caramel layer, and everything is covered in chocolate. The company also makes a similar bar called a Whozeewhatzit. I would probably have chosen a 100 Grand bar over this one because it feels denser and chewier because of all the caramel in it, but that's just me.

Lastly, Take 5 is recognized for its combination of pretzels, caramel, peanut butter, peanuts, and chocolate. This blend of sweet and salty components, along with the variety of textures, makes it a more hearty treat that can more effectively curb hunger than other options.

Any of these options is a winner, whether you're looking to be filled or you just want something sweet. It should be noted that I'm not advocating just skipping meals and eating a candy bar, but in case you need something quick, go for one of these.