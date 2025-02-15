Are Any Chocolate Bars Actually Filling?
The goal of protein bars is to give you that max dose of protein in one compact snack. But it also serves to make you feel fuller when you eat a chocolate bar with high protein and added fiber. Protein and fiber both promote satiety by slowing digestion and stabilizing blood sugar levels to curb hunger for longer periods. But what about chocolate bars that are not protein?
I guess most people would argue that candy isn't designed to be satisfying in the same way as a meal, but certain chocolate bars feature a combination of ingredients that can definitely hold you over until the next time you eat. A candy bar with a good mix of protein, fats, and carbs will naturally feel more filling, especially if it includes nuts, caramel, or nougat.
From personal experience and the court of public opinion via Reddit, Snickers emerges as the best option for the "most-filling" chocolate bar. It's got all the goods — peanuts, caramel, nougat — and it's coated in milk chocolate to give a satisfying combo of textures and flavors. The peanuts provide a dose of protein and fat, making it a more substantial choice than a standard milk chocolate bar. I mean, it won't replace a meal, but it's a great option for keeping you from being "hangry" in between meals. And if the Snickers bar isn't your thing, you've got other options as well.
What other candy bars hold you over?
In addition to Snickers, several other candy bars could be considered filling because of their ingredients and textures, such as the PayDay bar. Composed primarily of salted peanuts held together by a caramel center, PayDay gives a dense, chewy experience. The high protein and fat content from the peanuts contribute to a sense of fullness. It's pretty good as-is to me, but there is a chocolatey PayDay version as well. It's a satisfying choice, but not one of my faves because all the salted peanuts dry my mouth out ridiculously, and it can make you pretty thirsty.
Another contender is the Baby Ruth. This candy bar combines peanuts, caramel, and nougat, all enshrined in a chocolate coating. Combining these ingredients provides a mix of crunch and sweetness, with the protein from the peanuts and the density of the nougat contributing to how filling it seems.
The Whatchamacallit bar is also mentioned because it has this layer of crispiness that reminds me of a Rice Krispy treat, but it tastes like peanuts (although it doesn't actually contain them). Then there's a caramel layer, and everything is covered in chocolate. The company also makes a similar bar called a Whozeewhatzit. I would probably have chosen a 100 Grand bar over this one because it feels denser and chewier because of all the caramel in it, but that's just me.
Lastly, Take 5 is recognized for its combination of pretzels, caramel, peanut butter, peanuts, and chocolate. This blend of sweet and salty components, along with the variety of textures, makes it a more hearty treat that can more effectively curb hunger than other options.
Any of these options is a winner, whether you're looking to be filled or you just want something sweet. It should be noted that I'm not advocating just skipping meals and eating a candy bar, but in case you need something quick, go for one of these.