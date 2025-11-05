Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla Review: A Creamy Dream To Spread Seasonal Cheer

Coca-Cola came into this world as a syrup, courtesy of pharmacist Dr. John Stith Pemberton, who introduced this fine taste in 1886. For almost a century, Coca-Cola's taste remained relatively consistent, although soda fountains and diners often offered flavored variations — such as cherry, chocolate, lemon, and vanilla — to quite literally mix things up.

The first official major Coca-Cola variant was Diet Coke, introduced in 1982, followed by Cherry Coke three years later. The flavor experiments have continued ever since. Vanilla Coke burst onto the scene in 2002, and the brand dropped a cream soda earlier this year, with an orange flavor that wasn't exactly the cream of the Coca-Cola crop. Now, to kick off the 2025 winter season, the sodamaker is gifting consumers with a new beverage it hopes will raise spirits: Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla.

So, is Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla the perfect drink to end the year and ring in 2026, or is it the beverage equivalent of a lump of coal in your stocking? The Takeout wanted to know the answers for ourselves and had way more than a few sips to figure it all out. The truth can now be revealed in this sudsy sip and say.