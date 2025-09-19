Review: Taco's Bell Vanilla Cream And Orange Vanilla Cream Soda Freeze Are A Hard Pass

In 2007, Taco Bell started thinking real cool thoughts with the introduction of its Frutista Freeze line in select markets. A year later, the idea went nationwide, but with the new option to add a little creme flavoring into the mix of fruits like strawberries, mango, and berries. While the term "Frutista Freeze" was frozen out sometime around 2012, it then moved forward as just a plain old "Freeze" thereafter. Plenty of Freeze flavors have been offered up in the following years, many with a dash of creme, including the solid Baja Blast Dreams that bowed earlier this year. Taco Bell is one again leaning on creme, but specifically as vanilla cream soda. The twist here is that it's not being utilized as a flavor partner, but as the flavor standing alone in the spotlight. Welcome to this world, albeit for a brief time the Vanilla Cream Soda Freeze, as well as the Orange Vanilla Cream Soda Freeze.

Vanilla cream soda is an acquired taste, but will one be required to enjoy these new Taco Bell Freezes? There's only one way to find out. Trouble is, it was kind of hard to find a location that served both, but when The Takeout finally located one, we rushed out to try them. With a trusty plastic straw in hand, we took a sip and are now ready to tell all in this frosty chew & review.