This Diet Coke Flavor Is Finally Returning To Store Shelves

The brand nostalgia play continues to be strong, as Diet Coke brings back a flavor not seen on shelves since 2018. I'll start with some clues: It's green, it's sour, and it's a citrus. That last tidbit probably gave it away, but yes, it's Diet Coke Lime. The company revealed the news on Instagram, captioning the post, "The rumors are true [lime emoji] Diet Coke Lime is back. It's here for a limited time so grab it while u can."

For those of you who haven't had it (or don't remember the flavor), Coca-Cola's describes it with, "Experience the crisp, refreshing taste of Diet Coke with a twist of zesty lime flavor in retro limited-edition packaging. It's the same iconic diet soda you know and love, with a bold citrusy kick that hits just right."

Honestly, it's been so long I don't quite remember how this one tastes, but Diet Coke flavored with fresh citrus has long been a go-to of mine. I'm a big fan of putting a slice of fresh lemon in an icy glass, so the lime addition makes perfect sense. Instagram commenters are clearly delighted by the news, with one user writing, "Sun is shining a little brighter today because of this."