This Diet Coke Flavor Is Finally Returning To Store Shelves
The brand nostalgia play continues to be strong, as Diet Coke brings back a flavor not seen on shelves since 2018. I'll start with some clues: It's green, it's sour, and it's a citrus. That last tidbit probably gave it away, but yes, it's Diet Coke Lime. The company revealed the news on Instagram, captioning the post, "The rumors are true [lime emoji] Diet Coke Lime is back. It's here for a limited time so grab it while u can."
For those of you who haven't had it (or don't remember the flavor), Coca-Cola's describes it with, "Experience the crisp, refreshing taste of Diet Coke with a twist of zesty lime flavor in retro limited-edition packaging. It's the same iconic diet soda you know and love, with a bold citrusy kick that hits just right."
Honestly, it's been so long I don't quite remember how this one tastes, but Diet Coke flavored with fresh citrus has long been a go-to of mine. I'm a big fan of putting a slice of fresh lemon in an icy glass, so the lime addition makes perfect sense. Instagram commenters are clearly delighted by the news, with one user writing, "Sun is shining a little brighter today because of this."
Diet Coke's other recent fan-favorite release
The Diet Coke Lime release follows shortly after the return of Diet Cherry Coke, which happened earlier this summer. Diet Coke unleashed the cherry flavor in July, and if this is the first you're hearing about it, sorry, you're too late, as it's no longer available. The flavor had been quietly discontinued in 2020, so if it hadn't been at the top of your mind since then, it's likely you haven't missed it too much. (You can, however, still cobble it together using the flavors in your nearest Coke Freestyle machine.)
One thing's for certain; digging into the brand recipe vault also guarantees that some of us will dig into our wallets, which is probably why Diet Coke's going hard with the re-releases right now. After all, the Monopoly game is back at McDonald's, and KFC brought back its original Honey Barbecue flavor. That means that the one diet soda I'm really hoping makes a comeback — Tab, may it rest in peace — might still have a fighting chance at a return. We'll spend our time sipping on Diet Coke Lime until then; or, more likely, until Diet Coke releases yet another revived flavor.