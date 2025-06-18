20 Coke Freestyle Exclusive Flavors, Ranked

We can all remember where we were when we first heard about the iPod, played with a Wii, or scrolled through the endless options of a Coke Freestyle machine. For most of us, the latter was probably at the local Wendy's, the shiny red and silver machine illuminated with options we'd only ever dreamed of tasting with our after-school orders of crispy nuggets and fries. What was once a simple soda fountain became a powerful flavor-creating device, which now offers us over 100 flavors that can be poured from our mobile phones.

Coke Freestyle machines are actually fairly simple in concept behind the many buttons that make up its front facade. The machines are filled with flavor cartridges like vanilla, cherry, and orange that can be paired to the many brands programmed into the machine, like Coke, Fanta, Hi-C, and Minute Maid. Designed to the perfect ratios by a team of recipe developers, the cartridges are mixed and matched to create totally new flavors, most of which are exclusive mixes you can't find in stores. I rounded up 20 of the most unique exclusive flavors on the Freestyle machine and ranked them so that next time you see a machine, you know exactly which mixes to try — and yes, I did it all in a Wendy's, with a box of chicken nuggets to go with it.