20 Coke Freestyle Exclusive Flavors, Ranked
We can all remember where we were when we first heard about the iPod, played with a Wii, or scrolled through the endless options of a Coke Freestyle machine. For most of us, the latter was probably at the local Wendy's, the shiny red and silver machine illuminated with options we'd only ever dreamed of tasting with our after-school orders of crispy nuggets and fries. What was once a simple soda fountain became a powerful flavor-creating device, which now offers us over 100 flavors that can be poured from our mobile phones.
Coke Freestyle machines are actually fairly simple in concept behind the many buttons that make up its front facade. The machines are filled with flavor cartridges like vanilla, cherry, and orange that can be paired to the many brands programmed into the machine, like Coke, Fanta, Hi-C, and Minute Maid. Designed to the perfect ratios by a team of recipe developers, the cartridges are mixed and matched to create totally new flavors, most of which are exclusive mixes you can't find in stores. I rounded up 20 of the most unique exclusive flavors on the Freestyle machine and ranked them so that next time you see a machine, you know exactly which mixes to try — and yes, I did it all in a Wendy's, with a box of chicken nuggets to go with it.
20. Fanta fruit punch
Fanta wasn't always a fun, citrusy soda: the original mix was made with whey and apple pomace due to heavy rations in wartime Germany restricting the import of Coca-Cola syrup. Since changed to include oranges instead, Fanta is the super-citrusy cousin to Coke with a much lighter flavor.
As always, something has to be last on the list, and Fanta fruit punch pretty easily takes that spot. In theory, the fruit punch should be a great addition to citrusy Fanta, but something about the mix doesn't quite work as well as expected. Instead the mix tastes overly sweet and syrupy, like a cough syrup with effervescence (which sounds like a cool idea for medicine, actually).
19. Powerade strawberry
Powerade has plenty of bottled options including fruit punch and strawberry lemonade, which aren't terribly dissimilar to the strawberry and cherry included on the machine. Without the zing of lemonade behind the strawberry flavor, though, the Powerade strawberry falls a little flat, leading to its ranking at the bottom of the list.
It's not all bad: the flavor itself is good and the drink is refreshing and hydrating. If you're seeking a non-carbonated sports drink option, strawberry is one to try — though the other exclusive Powerade flavor is just a little bit better.
18. Powerade cherry
Is there really a huge difference between artificial cherry flavor and artificial strawberry flavor? For many mixes in the machine, the answer is undoubtedly "yes." For Powerade, the difference isn't as obvious: the cherry is simply a little less sweet and a little more rich than the strawberry. It's the flavor I'd reach for again if I were pouring a drink after a workout, but is otherwise not the best version of cherry on the machine, thus ranking it towards the bottom of the list.
17. Dave's orange cream soda
Dave's Cream Soda is not only a Freestyle-exclusive flavor but also Wendy's exclusive, named after the Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas. Like other brands on the machine, it cycles through flavor mixes like cherry, berry, and orange. I tried orange, expecting it to taste like a Dreamsicle. The verdict: it doesn't.
Dave's orange cream soda is actually a fan-favorite, and for many, a perfectly good substitute to the Barq's creme soda the machine offers in other locations. The truth is, I found Dave's version of the soda a little watery and underwhelming compared to the heavy-hitters at the top of the list. The orange was too mild to taste, so I had to knock it down towards the bottom of the list.
16. Seagram's ginger ale cherry
In case you're wondering who, exactly, enjoys ginger fruity flavors, I can tell you ... it's me. I love ginger ale, and am therefore fully qualified to rank it fairly within a list of sodas. The ginger mixes perfectly into mixed drinks and cocktails, and on its own, the soda is crisp and refreshing. It's more zingy than a standard Sprite, and the flavor mix-ins make it downright exciting.
Though one Seagram's exclusive is good enough to be in the top 10, cherry doesn't quite hit the mark. Competing with ginger can be a hard task, and the cherry flavor is too subtle to get much credit in this mix. It tastes like ginger ale with a touch of tart sweetness, but doesn't pack enough punch to land higher on the list.
15. Mello Yello strawberry orange
Mello Yello was created in 1979 as a competitor to Pepsi's famously sweet-tart Mountain Dew and though it may not be as popular, is still around today. The drinks are slightly different, Mello Yellow aptly named for being the more mellow flavor of the two. The base of the drink consists of lemon, lime, and orange flavoring, which makes it zippy and super-citrusy but not overly sweet.
The reason strawberry-orange Mello Yellow earns a lower ranking is because the mix simply doesn't taste as good as other flavors on the list. There's an artificial quality to it, likely a cause of the strawberry mixing with such citrusy base flavors. It isn't my favorite use of strawberry and the orange doesn't add significant flavor — so it ranks lower than other sodas.
14. Aguas Frescas pineapple
I brought my fiancé, Evan, along to try the Freestyle mixes, and though we agreed on most, Aguas Frescas pineapple is where our opinions began to deviate. We tried Aguas Frescas pineapple alongside Hi-C Pineapple, and side-by-side, the pineapple flavor is wildly different. Interestingly, we each had a different opinion on which was better.
Evan's preference is the Aguas Frescas because while the pineapple flavor is more subtle, it tastes more authentic to the fruit. I, on the other hand, prefer the stronger pineapple flavor in the Hi-C, rating the Aguas Frescas much lower because of the mild flavor. With our scores averaged, the pineapple Aguas Frescas falls a little closer to the middle of the pack as a good option, but not one of the best.
13. Hi-C orange vanilla
If you're seeking dreamsicle flavor in liquid form, this is the mix to try. The flavor is spot-on to the creamy, citrusy ice cream dessert, and for some, this mix would likely crack the top 10. With so many great mixes on the list, I simply rated orange vanilla towards the middle of the pack because it isn't a strong favorite for me — it isn't as crisp, layered, and refreshing as the mixes at the top of the list, especially a certain orange-vanilla that makes it into the top two. The good news, though: Hi-C isn't carbonated, which makes this the best dreamsicle-inspired option for those avoiding soda.
12. Aguas Frescas strawberry limón
Aguas frescas is a Spanish term for the fresh, infused waters traditionally made in Mexico. They aren't exactly juice and could be compared more closely to tea, though they are often infused with blended fruits, flowers, and spices. Minute Maid, known primarily for lemonade, released a line of aguas frescas as a less-sweet alternative to its main line. They aren't exactly like those you'd get in Mexico or even at a Mexican restaurant, but are still a strong option for the non-carbonated crowd.
This is the non-carbonated drink you should reach for if you regularly enjoy summertime iced tea. The strawberry flavor is pleasant, the lemon adds a lemonade-like sweetness, and the drink overall is refreshing, like a sweet tea combined with juice. It isn't as good as the sodas offered, but a strong choice for the non-carbonated crowd.
11. Hi-C pineapple
If Aguas Frescas pineapple isn't flavorful enough for you, the drink you need to try is Hi-C pineapple. The pineapple flavor is much stronger, being that Hi-C is a juice instead of a flavored water. It would be especially good on a warm summer day, the taste is similar to a tropical piña colada.
The reason Hi-C pineapple ranks right at the middle of the list is because while the pineapple flavor is strong and fresh tasting, it just isn't as easily drinkable as those in the top 10. While reviewing, I decided I'd likely only drink a half of a glass or so of the pineapple juice, the flavor a little too sweet for a full glass or a refill.
10. Dr. Pepper cherry vanilla
Dr. Pepper's claim to fame is being composed of 23 unique flavors; and if you were asked to guess, cherry and vanilla would likely be 2 of the 23 you could name. How, then, is cherry-vanilla a unique mix for the drink, and how does it crack the top 10 best exclusive flavors in the machine?
It may depend how much you like Dr. Pepper. If you like Dr. Pepper a lot, cherry vanilla may as well be your favorite flavor on the list. The mix is basically a super-flavorful, extra-enhanced Dr. Pepper, one that makes the regular version seem dull and a little bland. It's simple, straightforward, and just plain good, though not as unique as others on the list, leading to its spot right in the middle of the ranks.
9. Seagram's Ginger Ale vanilla
If you've ever tasted ginger ale and wished it could be just a little sweeter, then this Seagram's mix is for you. Vanilla pairs perfectly with robust ginger flavor, giving the regularly neutral-flavored drink a syrupy-sweet edge. It isn't overly sweet, either, but a warm, inviting flavor that simply enhances what is already good about ginger ale. This is the mix to pour if you aren't quite in the mood for richly sweet Coke or citrusy Sprite and Mello Yello but want something crispy, bubbly, and refreshing.
8. Dr. Pepper strawberry
You wouldn't think strawberry would beat cherry vanilla in a cherry-and-vanilla-based drink, but it not being a leading ingredient in Dr. Pepper's original mix is what makes it stand out. The strawberry is fresh-tasting and just the right amount of flavorful, neither overpowering the Dr. Pepper nor fading completely into the background.
Better is that it transforms the Dr. Pepper into an entirely new drink, which feeds the purpose of the machine and earns the mix a high ranking. The only reason it isn't ranked quite as highly as others is its drinkability — I found it hard to drink more than a single serving due to the artificial quality of the strawberry flavor.
7. Diet Coke cherry vanilla
Diet Coke has become increasingly popular in recent years, not only because it is one of the best diet sodas overall but also because it is equally as refreshing as regular Coke with half the sugary sweetness. Try as I might, I still haven't adapted to the trend; I'm still partial to original, classic Coke and all of its added sugar. That being said, how does Diet Coke cherry vanilla compare to the hundreds of mixes on the Freestyle machine? Turns out, it's nearly as good as the classics.
Diet Coke cherry vanilla is the diet drink for those who don't like diet drinks. The cherry and vanilla flavoring add a warmth and sweetness to the diet soda mix that are reminiscent of a regular Coca-Cola, so much so that the difference is indiscernible. If the metallic taste of artificial sweeteners of diet sodas normally turn you away from the drink, give cherry-vanilla a try.
6. Coca-Cola tropical
There is little you can't mix into a Coca-Cola — even red wine makes a good partner to the crisp and bubbly soda. I have to imagine that Coke tropical was created after dreaming up what a piña colada mixed with a Coca-cola would taste like, since the flavor is exactly what I'd imagine the two drinks would become once combined (without the curdling of coconut cream, of course).
Fruity, citrusy, and with a hint of fresh mangoes, the tropical flavor tastes like summertime mixed with the sweet syrupy-ness of Coca-Cola. It's easy to drink too, being a flavor I'd even reach for a refill of. The only problem? It's a little mild, the tropical sweetness is not as forward as other flavors on the list, leading to its ranking at sixth.
5. Mello Yello citrus twist
If you're a Mountain Dew superfan and haven't been able to get into Mello Yello, you might want to give the citrus twist a try. The name is a little ambiguous, as is the flavor: Mello Yello is already an obviously citrusy drink, so it's unclear how adding more citrus would alter the flavor. The truth is, it doesn't: It enhances it.
Like Sprite Lymonade, another popular flavor on the machine, Mello Yello citrus twist is likely a combination of lime juice and lemonade that, when combined with Mello Yello's bubbly lemon-orange base, gives the drink a buzzy, sugary edge. It's easy to drink, sweet, and perfectly citrusy, like a supercharged lemonade mixed with a little bit of lime. It's the mix I'd recommend anyone try, even before the famously-loved Lymonade — and would also make an excellent margarita, making it a top choice in my ranking.
4. Diet Coke ginger lemon
While Diet Coke cherry vanilla is the flavor I'd recommend for people who don't necessarily like diet soda, ginger lemon is the flavor I'd recommend for those that do. The flavor is crisp, bright, and refreshing, and exactly what you'd want a particularly delicious Diet Coke to taste like. The ginger isn't overwhelming and the lemon isn't too sweet nor too dry; the mix instead simply enhances the crisp qualities of the Diet Coke base.
How does Diet Coke ginger lemon compare to ginger ale? Ginger ale is ginger-forward, whereas Diet Coke ginger lemon is still the same rich, lightly sweet base with just a hint of ginger lingering in the background. The lemon enhances the slightly acidic quality of the drink and compliments the sweet flavor of the Coke. This flavor is an easy choice for Diet Coke enthusiasts, and one you'll want to plan a refill for.
3. Coca-Cola peach
If Coca-Cola tropical left you wanting more, Coca-Cola peach is the flavor you are looking for. Not quite the citrusy-sweet, beachy flavor of the former, peach is a different kind of summer sweet, and one that is distinct from other flavors on the machine. Though brands like Sprite, Minute Maid, and Fanta also have mixes with peach, none are quite as good as Coke — and it's likely because of how different Coke and peach really are. The warm vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon notes in Coca-Cola's formula make the peach flavor stand out, enhancing it in a dessert-like way that is anything but overbearing.
I've admitted it before and I'll admit it again: I don't particularly like peach flavoring, but can admit when it deserves recognition for being good. The peach flavoring here is authentic, strong but not artificial, and easy to drink. It's the flavor my secondary tester (and peach-lover), Evan went for another taste of — and left with a full cup of several refills later.
2. Coca-Cola orange cream
Though creamy is generally a way to describe texture, there are a few occasions to use it to describe a taste. Orange cream, for example, tastes creamy in the same way that ice cream does — in other words, this mix tastes like vanilla ice cream with a hint of orange zest. In fact, this mix would pair well with a vanilla Frosty, which could be why it is exclusive to the Wendy's Freestyle machines.
The mix isn't orange-forward, instead tasting like a cream soda with more citrus emphasis than is usual. It's subtle, which is what I like about it; if you are seeking a flavor more similar to a dreamsicle, you're better off drinking the Hi-C orange vanilla. The Coke orange cream is much more richly cinnamon, ginger, and caramel-toned thanks to the Coca-Cola base. It has both a classic flavor and a unique taste of something new, which is what made me go back for a refill — and leave with a full cup.
1. Barq's Root Beer vanilla
I have been chasing the old-fashioned flavor of my first draft roof beer ever since that first foamy pour. The truth is, most root beers don't taste like the old-fashioned mixes anymore, even when made by the same brand. There's a creaminess missing, and a certain warm, nostalgic flavor that just can't be bottled or canned — or so I thought.
Barq's vanilla, in theory, shouldn't be anything groundbreaking; after all, one of root beer's main flavorings is vanilla, so the mix was one I thought would fall to the bottom for being unremarkable. Interestingly, the lone Barq's exclusive is my favorite on the entire machine, and it's because of its distinctly old-fashioned quality — the same flavor I remember tasting on draft, extra creamy now from the added vanilla mix. Could it be that this whole time, we have been drinking an inferior root beer with less vanilla than the old recipes had? For that reason, this is the flavor I'd go specifically to a Freestyle machine for, and what makes it solidly first place in the rankings — because truthfully, nothing beats the classics, and this is classic at its best.
Methodology
I started this ranking at Coca-Cola headquarters with the Freestyle team, who gave their insight on some popular and favorite flavors like peach, tropical, and orange vanilla. I tried the rest at my local Wendy's with my partner, scoring each exclusive flavor out of 10 and averaging the number for a final score. We ranked based on the strength of the flavor, how well it worked with the base mix, and whether or not it was something we'd drink again.