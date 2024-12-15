Why Today's Root Beer Is Missing Its Original Signature Ingredient

The next time you're drinking a root beer, sift through the list of ingredients on the backside of a bottle of A&W, Dad's, Barq's, Mug, IBC, or Red Arrow. You're most certain to find mentions of carbonated water and high fructose corn syrup. There may be some citric acid or cane sugar in the mix, perhaps a dash of sodium benzoate as a preservative to lock in the flavor. But there's one ingredient you won't find listed.

Sassafras was the defining additive that gave root beer its signature taste when the frothy beverage became a popular soda sold over counters at U.S. drug stores in the 1800s. It remained the key ingredient for almost a century until the U.S. Food & Drug Administration banned sassafras from being used in commercially produced root beer over 60 years ago. But just as the Temptations survived sans David Ruffin and New Edition found a way to carry on after Bobby Brown, root beer remains a popular soda without the signature element that once served as its main flavorant. Global root beer sales neared $940 million in 2023 and the market for the carbonated soft drink is expected to grow another 5% to almost $1.3 billion by 2030.

Long before European settlers stepped foot on the soil of the New World, Native Americans had used sassafras for hundreds of years as a medicinal herb to treat all sorts of ailments. Root bark from Sassafras albidum trees was steam distilled into a tincture that could reduce fevers, treat rheumatism, and relieve diarrhea. Extracts from the perennial tree were also used as an additive for food and drink.