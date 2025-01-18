What's The Actual Difference Between Diet Coke And Coke Zero?

Coca-Cola has been a classic soft drink for more than a century. The first glass of the soda was poured on May 8, 1886, in Jacobs' Pharmacy in Atlanta. That means Coca-Cola is more than 130 years old and is still going strong. Since its first pour, there have been numerous spin-offs of the soft drink, including Diet Coke, which debuted in 1982.

Diet Coke, which was Coca-Cola's first sugar-free soda, has now been around for more than 40 years. It was introduced when there was a desire for more sugar-free options. However, a few decades later, a stigma grew around the word "diet," which made a lot of food and beverage companies re-think their branding (you'll probably notice a lot of labels now say "zero sugar" instead of "diet" in hopes of casting a wider net to consumers). That's why Coca-Cola Zero was introduced in 2006 and then replaced by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 2016.

So, what actually is the difference between Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar? Both options are sugar-free and contain zero calories. The biggest difference is the taste. The Coca-Cola Company says Diet Coke has a lighter taste, thanks to a different blend of flavors, whereas Coca-Cola Zero Sugar both looks and tastes more like the original Coca-Cola recipe. Diet Coke uses more aspartame, which tastes a bit lighter. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar uses aspartame too, but combines it with acesulfame potassium, creating a more robust flavor that's closer to actual sugar.