In 1906, Coca-Cola opened bottling facilities in its first three non-US markets, Cuba, Panama, and Canada. European facilities followed in France in 1919, with Germany's first Coca-Cola bottling plant opening in 1929 in Essen. The German business got off to a shaky start, until the enterprising Max Keith took over operations in the thirties. A company man through and through, Keith strove to rebrand Coke from an all-American drink to the choice for Nazi Germany, including sponsorship of the 1936 Summer Olympics held in Berlin. Keith's strategy paid off with stronger German Coke sales, but he couldn't stave off the full trade embargo with the US post-Pearl Harbor.

Max Keith was determined to keep the soda flowing in Germany for Coke. As the formula for Coca-Cola is top-secret, Keith collaborated with German chemists to attempt to create a caffeinated flavor as close to the real thing as possible. With access to ingredient resources throttled, this crew got very creative. They used food scraps from local produce vendors, including apple fibers left over from cider production, and whey. You know, like "curds and whey" — the stuff usually cast aside after making cheese.

The resulting drink certainly wasn't Coca-Cola, but it was marketable. In a country starved for luxuries, Keith asked his staff to envision their fantasies when trying to christen the new soda. Sales rep Joe Knipp suggested they simply call it Fanta, and the name stuck.

