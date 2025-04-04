Has Mello Yello Been Discontinued?
Mello Yello is Coca-Cola's counterpart to Pepsi's wildly popular MTN DEW. It's ultra-sweet, has a similar citrusy flavor, and packs 51 milligrams of caffeine into a 12-ounce can (For comparison, MTN DEW has about 55 milligrams per 12-ounce can). But the thing is, it's not nearly as ubiquitous as the 'DEW. So the question might creep up in the back of your mind as to whether Mello Yello has been discontinued. The answer is: Nope — it's still totally available.
If you do a quick search for it, you'll find that the Mello Yello product site still exists under the Coca-Cola umbrella. And it's likely that your results will also reveal which retailers near you currently carry it. If you frequent a fast food joint with one of those extra-tasty self-serve soda fountains — and it happens to be powered by Coke — you might see a spout for Mello Yello, which means that if you really want that MTN DEW-esque flavor, you've got it on tap. But if it's not exactly apparent whether your local spot has Mello Yello in stock, train your eyes to spot the brand's revamped packaging — because, while it's still mello, it's not always yello.
Mello Yello's modern logo is simple and stylized
Mello Yello now features a very stylized logo that might look more like mysterious symbols than its initials "M" and "Y." The regular version is bright yellow and reminiscent of an energy drink, while the zero-sugar version is almost all black with only the "Zero Sugar" description printed in shiny yellow lettering. So it's very possible you've had Mello Yello right there in front of you all along and simply didn't recognize it for what it was.
Superfans have probably already known that Mello Yello still exists in stores, but those of us more casual drinkers may have been completely unaware that the brand still serves as Coca-Cola's MTN DEW alternative. It's just not as popular or as heavily-marketed as MTN DEW has been in recent years — and it also doesn't come in MTN DEW's many flavors or buzzy brand partnerships like MTN DEW Baja Blast at Taco Bell. You just have to know where to look for it (at the soda fountain or in the soda aisle at the grocery store), so you can satisfy your Mello Yello thirst whenever you're feeling it.