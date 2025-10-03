KFC Original Honey BBQ Review: The Old-School '90s Favorite Returns And We're Here For It

The year 1991 was a milestone year in the history of KFC, finding the chicken chain in a vast moment of change. First and foremost, it ditched its original name Kentucky Fried Chicken, to help mask its "fried"ness, and also introduced a line "Lite'n Crispy" to help re-brand its image. At that time, KFC was already bringing the heat with Hot Wings, and was hoping a new flavor — Honey BBQ — would also be considered mad fly to customers' appetites. The sauce's original drop was slated for a short six week run in at only 3,000 locations, and proved to be such a success that a year later, MC Hammer was hired as KFC's hype man, promoting its new Honey BBQ Chicken line. This sweet and smoky flavor hung around well into the 21st century before disappearing from menus, leaving some fans despondent.

In 2025, KFC again sees itself in transition, embracing its past and hoping to forge a bright future. That has included bringing back favorites like beloved but mothballed Potato Wedges, and now for the fall, tapping Honey BBQ for its own second coming.

So, is KFC's throwback Honey BBQ sauce the comeback we've all been waiting for, or are some things best left behind in the '90s, like MC Hammer's baggy pants? The Takeout headed to their local KFC to have a bite and see where the truth lies. Now all can be told in this bold chew and review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.