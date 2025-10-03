KFC Original Honey BBQ Review: The Old-School '90s Favorite Returns And We're Here For It
The year 1991 was a milestone year in the history of KFC, finding the chicken chain in a vast moment of change. First and foremost, it ditched its original name Kentucky Fried Chicken, to help mask its "fried"ness, and also introduced a line "Lite'n Crispy" to help re-brand its image. At that time, KFC was already bringing the heat with Hot Wings, and was hoping a new flavor — Honey BBQ — would also be considered mad fly to customers' appetites. The sauce's original drop was slated for a short six week run in at only 3,000 locations, and proved to be such a success that a year later, MC Hammer was hired as KFC's hype man, promoting its new Honey BBQ Chicken line. This sweet and smoky flavor hung around well into the 21st century before disappearing from menus, leaving some fans despondent.
In 2025, KFC again sees itself in transition, embracing its past and hoping to forge a bright future. That has included bringing back favorites like beloved but mothballed Potato Wedges, and now for the fall, tapping Honey BBQ for its own second coming.
So, is KFC's throwback Honey BBQ sauce the comeback we've all been waiting for, or are some things best left behind in the '90s, like MC Hammer's baggy pants? The Takeout headed to their local KFC to have a bite and see where the truth lies. Now all can be told in this bold chew and review.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is KFC's Original Honey BBQ
Honey BBQ first appeared as a sauce coating option at KFC starting in 1991. It initially was a limited time offer flavor for wings before finding a home on the menu, coating pieces of fried chicken, and eventually a chicken sandwich. Honey BBQ was advertised for sale through at least 2010, before eventually being dropped from menus. In 2020, in an effort to up its sauce game like every other chain, KFC introduced a revamped version of Honey BBQ sauce, which remains on menus to this day. In 2025, KFC is reintroducing the '90s version of the Honey BBQ and labeling it "Original Honey BBQ." It is served warm, either in a cup for dipping, or squeezed all over any chicken entrée.
As to why it returned, and why now, in a statement, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S. proclaimed, "KFC's Original Honey BBQ wasn't just a menu offering, it became a cultural touchstone that fans have been craving and asking us to bring back for years." She added, "What better way to continue our KFC comeback than to bring back this legendary flavor and reintroduce it in a bigger and bolder way — on everything."
How to buy and try KFC's Original Honey BBQ
Starting October 6, Original Honey BBQ sauce is returning to participating, nationwide locations of KFC. The sauce will hang around stores for an unspecified limited time run, while supplies last. However, the door may be open for a longer stay. In statement provided by KFC, it noted the company "is always evaluating the menu based on fan demand and will be closely monitoring the response to this comeback."
The Original Honey BBQ sauce can be ordered up in a variety of ways. It's available as a side à la carte dipping sauce, as well as being put on top any piece of chicken you desire, be it pieces of chicken, tenders, and/or a KFC Chicken Sandwich. The price of the entrées with the sauce vary in cost per item and size, but a standalone side cup of it at my local KFC set me back a cool $0.49.
Like any item at KFC, all these Original Honey BBQ sauce and sauced up options can be ordered directly in-store, at the counter, kiosk, or drive-thru where available. It can also be ordered in advance for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery through KFC's app or website. Additional fees may apply for delivery orders, or ones placed through third party apps and sites.
Taste test: KFC's Original Honey BBQ
While I had a bevy of items coated in the throwback Original Honey BBQ sauce, I first introduced my mouth to the sauce by its lonesome. I could tell immediately that this one was different, as it didn't come prepackaged, and holding the plastic cup, noticed it was served warm. I popped off the cap and saw a deep maroon sauce that was rather fluid, as it sloshed back and forth as I moved the cup. From afar, it had a typical sweet BBQ smell to it, although a closer nasal whiff revealed the sweetness to be rather subdued.
I took a spoonful directly to my mouth, and again, its warmth was the standout attribute of the sauce. Its flavor was like any nice and sweet BBQ sauce, but it finished off with a small bite of honey to close the deal. I was instantly a fan, and was looking forward to trying it doused on the chicken entrées.
Before I ventured to those items, I was curious what differentiated the Original Honey BBQ sauce from the plain one already on the menu, simply called "Honey BBQ." I peeled back the cup's label, and its color was more ketchup red, than BBQ sauce burgundy. It's kept at room temperature, which now seemed rather quaint after meeting the new throwback one. As I spooned up a taste, I was honestly expecting the sauces to be similar, and amazed that wasn't remotely the case. The standard Honey BBQ leaned heavy on the honeyed sweetness, and honestly, tasted kind of weird. The Original throwback had a superior BBQ tang, and was just miles away, the better product.
KFC's Original Honey BBQ — welcome back or please go away?
What was once old, is now new again, and I'd like to be one of the first to welcome back the Original Honey BBQ sauce. Not sure what the plans are with the existing Honey BBQ sauce, but after one experiences this new throwback flavor, it's hard to go back to the same old same old.
So how does the Original sauce mix in with KFC's wide array of chicken products? I'm glad I asked myself that question. I started simply with it coating one of KFC's fantastic Chicken Tenders. This was the one item that could be eaten with a fork, which helped to cut down on the messy nature of this Honey BBQ Sauce. The skin did a good job absorbing the glop, and maintained a crispness when delivered for a bite. The same was also true when munching on the drenched Hot Wings. The wings sauce added a spice that took this yum Honey BBQ sauce in a new direction. While my pieces of fried chicken looked just like the wings and tender, the skin didn't hold up as well slathered in the sauce.
The real winning home for the Original Honey BBQ sauce can be found between the buns of its Chicken Sandwich. The sauce is actually rather strong, and I didn't realize it until I had it on the sandwich. The fluffy plain bread did a nice job of adding a bit of cushion between the smothered chicken filet, as well as cutting down on its sharp taste and bringing its flavor into better focus. The pickles underneath the filet was another taste win, as the sauce made a good match for its dill vinegar attributes. I'm looking forward to more throwbacks from KFC's glorious last, and I hope that includes a new marketing campaign featuring MC Hammer again. Just be careful folks, you can touch this sauce, but make sure you have plenty of napkins and wet wipes handy. Otherwise it's time to lick those fingers, good.