You Probably Didn't Realize You Could Do This With Every KFC Order

Sometimes less really is more, especially when it comes to counting fried chicken calories. For those concerned about overeating, getting a smaller combo or meal and adding just enough chicken to satisfy your appetite means you're less likely to have leftovers taunting you. It also won't give you excess food that you'll be tempted to scarf down.

On the financial side of things, this can also save you money. If you buy a single piece rather than getting a second meal or combo to fill your belly, the cost is way less. If you're hungry and not thirsty, you can pick out individual pieces of chicken rather than buying a combo, and save more by leaving off the drink and side. You can also use this hack to make the most of your hot KFC chicken sandwich by adding a piece of chicken to your order and sticking the whole thing inside the bun.

Another way this trick can help is if you're part of their rewards program. KFC will occasionally release special limited-time deals where you can get a full bucket of chicken for free as long as you spend a certain amount on other items. Some of these deals are exclusively offered to students, who are always seeking ways to stretch their funds. By adding individual pieces of chicken to orders rather than a second combo or extra sides, you can spend just enough money to cross that threshold without going over. While this version of the hack isn't exactly saving you calories, it is giving you more chicken for your bucks.