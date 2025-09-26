You Probably Didn't Realize You Could Do This With Every KFC Order
Fast food restaurant KFC, also known as Kentucky Fried Chicken before it shortened its name, is well known for its massive buckets and combo meals. Their crispy chicken, comfort-food sides, classic (and enduring) "Finger-Lickin' Good" slogan, and secret recipe are the stuff of legend. Fast food fans are always seeking secret menus or hacks, and KFC is not exempt from these quests. However, one of the best-kept menu secrets for KFC isn't about buying more chicken — it's about buying less.
For almost any order, you can simply opt to add a single piece of fried chicken to it. You can do this on the app, or ask them to do it in person, then select what kind of piece you'd like. These add-on pieces tend to be very inexpensive, usually costing less than $5. You can also ask them to "drop it fresh" so your piece is piping hot. When buying in bulk, the buckets and combos are still king, but if you're closely watching money, getting really specific with cost is important. This might not seem like a very big deal, but for those monitoring their spending and their waistline, it can be one seriously brainy trick.
Why one little piece of chicken is actually a massive hack
Sometimes less really is more, especially when it comes to counting fried chicken calories. For those concerned about overeating, getting a smaller combo or meal and adding just enough chicken to satisfy your appetite means you're less likely to have leftovers taunting you. It also won't give you excess food that you'll be tempted to scarf down.
On the financial side of things, this can also save you money. If you buy a single piece rather than getting a second meal or combo to fill your belly, the cost is way less. If you're hungry and not thirsty, you can pick out individual pieces of chicken rather than buying a combo, and save more by leaving off the drink and side. You can also use this hack to make the most of your hot KFC chicken sandwich by adding a piece of chicken to your order and sticking the whole thing inside the bun.
Another way this trick can help is if you're part of their rewards program. KFC will occasionally release special limited-time deals where you can get a full bucket of chicken for free as long as you spend a certain amount on other items. Some of these deals are exclusively offered to students, who are always seeking ways to stretch their funds. By adding individual pieces of chicken to orders rather than a second combo or extra sides, you can spend just enough money to cross that threshold without going over. While this version of the hack isn't exactly saving you calories, it is giving you more chicken for your bucks.