Coca-Cola Orange Cream Review: Close, But Not Exactly The Cream Of The Crop

Sadly, many of us never experienced the magic of a soda fountain at a drugstore and the like, where colas were doctored up with a wide array of flavorings sweet, fruity, and rich. Nostalgia rings large in life, and for companies that sell products, it is also a chance to tap into bygone flavors and create new fans by bringing them back to the forefront. Earlier this year, Pepsi tapped into this by releasing Wild Cherry & Cream, a crisp partnership that truly shined. Now, Coca-Cola has cream dreams of its own, and is introducing an Orange Cream flavor, both in full sugar, and zero sugar iterations.

This isn't the first rodeo for an orange and vanilla union inside the brown cola of Coca-Cola. Ever since the nifty Coca-Cola Freestyle machines first saw the light in 2009, consumers were free to create this drink. Coca-Cola bought into the potential dynamism of this flavor duo when it introduced Orange Vanilla Coke in 2019, saying in a press release that it was "reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles we grew up loving, but in a classically Coke way." The bubble burst on this flavor three years later, and now it's back in 2025, and perhaps more orange-vanilla-y than ever.

So, is this latest interaction of Orange Cream by Coca-Cola a total dream, or perhaps more of a scream? The Takeout popped open some cans to see where the truth lies.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.