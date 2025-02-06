Who Invented Diet Soda And Why?

It's an interesting dilemma: What if you could drink a soda that has zero calories and tastes almost identical to regular soda, except after you swallow it tastes vaguely like you just licked a battery? That's the bargain diet soda offers, and it seems most people are more than happy to take it. Although diet soda is just as bad for your heart as regular soda, it has long been deemed "the healthy choice," and many people continue to drink it. But where, exactly, did diet soda come from? Was it cooked up in a lab by anonymous food scientists from Coca-Cola's research department? Nope — in fact, the first diet soda was a ginger ale, bottled in 1952 by a Brooklyn soda company called The Kirsch Bottling Company.

The Kirsch Bottling Company was run by Hyman Kirsch and his son Morris. The two men were involved in their community and were familiar with the Jewish Sanitarium for Chronic Disease (known today as the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center). Some of the patients at the sanitarium were diabetic which gave both Hyman and Morris Kirsch the idea to create a sugar-free soda that they could enjoy. So, in 1952, the men produced the world's first diet soda, calling it No-Cal. Originally, there was only one flavor of No-Cal: ginger ale. Soon, however, The Kirsch Bottling Company added more, including root beer, cola, and black cherry. From there, the soda quickly became popular with housewives who wanted to watch their weight, and the company was making $5 million a year in diet soda sales by as early as 1953.