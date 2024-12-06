The Santa We Know And Love Is Thanks To Coca-Cola Marketing

Some people criticize the current state of Christmas as the quintessence of capitalism. They argue that Christmas in the modern age has steered too far from the origins of the holiday. But much to the chagrin of contemporary Christmas naysayers, the modern conception of Santa Claus has its roots in the marketing ploys of the soda industry mogul, Coca-Cola.

Prior to the 1860s, depictions of Santa were inconsistent — different cultures' and artists' representations of the figure ranged from a small little elf to a slender gift giver. The contemporary image of Santa Claus can be traced all the way back to the Civil War when Thomas Nast designed political cartoons that showed Santa's support for the Union, characterizing him as a short elf. Over the course of 30 years, Nast continued drawing Santa and his work began to eke out the image of a red-coated human.

While Nast pioneered the current image of Santa, the Coca-Cola Company perpetuated the look of a hefty, jolly, bearded man dressed in bright red. After the Civil War political propaganda circulated, images of Santa Claus continued to vary. Once Coca-Cola began its seasonal marketing, however, the present day image of Santa truly began to solidify.