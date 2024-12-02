Why, Exactly, Do We Leave Milk And Cookies Out For Santa On Christmas Eve?

The holiday season is here — the decorations, the lights, the family time, and let's not forget the age-old tradition of putting out cookies and milk for Santa on Christmas Eve. Ever wondered where it all started? Why do we do this, and how did it become such a major part of Christmas preparations?

While it's easy to assume that this tradition is as American as apple pie (though we like this quick Swedish version), the practice of leaving out treats for Santa can be traced all the way back through centuries of winter holiday traditions. One theory suggests it evolved from a European custom where children would fill their wooden clogs with straw for Santa's reindeer, and in return, Santa would fill their clogs with gifts. Somewhere along the line, the wooden clogs became socks which they hung by the fireplace. This was their way of welcoming the jolly old man and filling him up with energy as he made his way across the world, distributing his gifts.

While milk and chocolate chip cookies are classic Santa treats, you can also personalize the tradition by serving Santa some of your own favorites — think pumpkin bread, eggnog, or even smoked salmon! Regardless of what is on the plate, the essence of the tradition remains the same, as the charming rituals continue to connect generations, keeping the magic of Christmas alive.