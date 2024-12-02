Why, Exactly, Do We Leave Milk And Cookies Out For Santa On Christmas Eve?
The holiday season is here — the decorations, the lights, the family time, and let's not forget the age-old tradition of putting out cookies and milk for Santa on Christmas Eve. Ever wondered where it all started? Why do we do this, and how did it become such a major part of Christmas preparations?
While it's easy to assume that this tradition is as American as apple pie (though we like this quick Swedish version), the practice of leaving out treats for Santa can be traced all the way back through centuries of winter holiday traditions. One theory suggests it evolved from a European custom where children would fill their wooden clogs with straw for Santa's reindeer, and in return, Santa would fill their clogs with gifts. Somewhere along the line, the wooden clogs became socks which they hung by the fireplace. This was their way of welcoming the jolly old man and filling him up with energy as he made his way across the world, distributing his gifts.
While milk and chocolate chip cookies are classic Santa treats, you can also personalize the tradition by serving Santa some of your own favorites — think pumpkin bread, eggnog, or even smoked salmon! Regardless of what is on the plate, the essence of the tradition remains the same, as the charming rituals continue to connect generations, keeping the magic of Christmas alive.
A deeper look into ancient roots
The tradition of leaving out treats for Santa and his animals goes back to ancient Germanic and Scandinavian practices connected to the Yule celebration. Children would offer hay, straw, or food for horses in exchange for good fortune from the gods. The European custom of putting out carrots and hay for Santa's reindeer progressed from this ancient practices. Over a period of time, these rituals evolved and blended into Christian Christmas traditions which led to the modern practice of milk and cookies.
The milk and cookies adaptation is unique to America, but the origins go back to Dutch practices. Dutch immigrants came to America with the tradition of honoring St Nicholas. On his feast day which was usually December 6th, children would put out food as offerings for the saint and his companions, and wake up to find their offerings replaced with gifts. With time, as Christmas became a popularly celebrated holiday, these customs started to take place on the 24th of December and the Santa Claus lore we know today developed around them.
So, regardless of what you leave out for Santa in your tradition, you can't deny the fact that this custom undoubtedly adds more joy to the holiday season and has become a cherished part of Christmas preparation. As you prepare for Santa's visit this holiday, don't forget to set out those treats for the big man. Who knows? You might just get more gifts.