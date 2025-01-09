Review: Doritos Golden Sriracha Is A Welcome Addition To The Family

Sriracha hot sauce was born in and named after an actual area of Thailand. While this vinegary, garlicky, sweet, and chili-peppered sauce started being sold in 1935, it didn't really start making waves with American palates until the 21st century, thanks to maker Huy Fung, and their infamous rooster logo. Sriracha was once a fringe add-on, and now a ubiquitous flavor that tops far more than Asian fare. Back in 2019, Doritos tapped its magical properties for a Screamin' Sriracha flavor, and now, six years later, is mining the condiment's strengths once again to create a new permanent flavor — Golden Sriracha.

In a statement, Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America, said in a statement to The Takeout, "By keeping our finger on the pulse of trending and fan-favorite flavors, Doritos has developed a flair for putting an unexpected spin on beloved flavor profiles and elevating them to new heights." She added, "Doritos Golden Sriracha opens the door to an entirely new flavor that accomplishes a lofty task: putting a bold twist on Gen Z's favorite hot sauce."

So, is Doritos Golden Sriracha truly hot stuff, perfect to rev up Gen Z's taste buds, or should everyone from every generation turn a cold shoulder to this new flavor? The Takeout tore open a bag to see where the truth lies in this chew and review.

