Tortilla Chips May Not Be The Best Dippers For Guacamole

Chips and guacamole go together as well as peanut butter and jelly or bacon and eggs. The crunch of the chip and the creamy, flavorful taste and texture of the guacamole (which humans have been making for centuries) meld together so nicely that it's hard to imagine anything else matching that delectable combo. Enter pork rinds, which are ready to change your snacking game.

Yes, pork rinds (boiled and deep-fried pork skins) are a perfectly puffy and crunchy vessel to carry guac from a bowl straight into your mouth. In times when chip selections span a complete aisle in the grocery store, pork rinds continue to be popular with hungry customers — to the tune of more than $600 million in annual US sales. So why put down the tortilla chips and pick up the pork rinds? There are plenty of reasons why pork rinds can quickly become your new favorite snack.

For one, tortilla chips can be very salty compared to pork rinds, so dipping pork rinds allows the flavor of your guacamole to shine. Pork rinds also have a distinct taste, so snackers looking for something different will enjoy the new flavor profile that this combination offers. As for texture, both chips and pork rinds are typically fried, but tortilla chips usually come in a standard triangle shape. Pork rinds come in all shapes and sizes once they're cooked, giving them plenty of edges and crevices for guacamole to rest on. Tortilla chips, even the scoops or dipper kinds, are thin and break easily. Pork rinds, on the other hand, are perfect for scooping something as hearty and chunky as guac.