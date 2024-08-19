Cut Your Watermelon Like Fries To Make A Fun And Dippable Snack

Watermelon is the ultimate summer classic, but there's a way to make it even better by borrowing a little inspiration from another wildly popular snack — french fries. While watermelon slices are delicious, their wedge shape can make it tricky to reach the juiciest part without making a mess. Watermelon fries, on the other hand, are designed for dipping — neat, easy to handle, and just unexpected enough to catch everyone's attention.

The idea was too fun to resist, so I gave it a go and made my own watermelon fries. The whole process was simple and inexpensive. I snagged a crinkle-cutting tool on Amazon for $4.99 and was all set to give my watermelon a fry-style makeover. You could also cut straight watermelon fries without the tool, but the crinkles add that extra wow factor and authentic fry shape (although the best fry shape is up for debate).

Start by cutting your watermelon into squares as thick as you like your fries, trimming the edges of the round slices to create large, tile-like shapes. Then, use your crinkle-cutting tool to press down across each square, creating fry-shaped pieces. I found that longer pieces, around 2 to 3 inches, work best for dipping and visual appeal. Opt for a seedless watermelon to avoid tedious seed-picking. Finally, arrange the fries on a plate around a ramekin. With your watermelon fries looking oh-so-fancy, it's time to get that ramekin filled with a delicious dipping sauce!

