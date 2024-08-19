Cut Your Watermelon Like Fries To Make A Fun And Dippable Snack
Watermelon is the ultimate summer classic, but there's a way to make it even better by borrowing a little inspiration from another wildly popular snack — french fries. While watermelon slices are delicious, their wedge shape can make it tricky to reach the juiciest part without making a mess. Watermelon fries, on the other hand, are designed for dipping — neat, easy to handle, and just unexpected enough to catch everyone's attention.
The idea was too fun to resist, so I gave it a go and made my own watermelon fries. The whole process was simple and inexpensive. I snagged a crinkle-cutting tool on Amazon for $4.99 and was all set to give my watermelon a fry-style makeover. You could also cut straight watermelon fries without the tool, but the crinkles add that extra wow factor and authentic fry shape (although the best fry shape is up for debate).
Start by cutting your watermelon into squares as thick as you like your fries, trimming the edges of the round slices to create large, tile-like shapes. Then, use your crinkle-cutting tool to press down across each square, creating fry-shaped pieces. I found that longer pieces, around 2 to 3 inches, work best for dipping and visual appeal. Opt for a seedless watermelon to avoid tedious seed-picking. Finally, arrange the fries on a plate around a ramekin. With your watermelon fries looking oh-so-fancy, it's time to get that ramekin filled with a delicious dipping sauce!
Tasty dips for your watermelon fries
Just like french fries pair perfectly with ketchup, watermelon fries practically beg for something to dip them into (and yes, how you dip your fries says a lot about your personality). I decided to test out a few dip options, including one you might want to skip. My brother joined in on the taste test, and the winner was obvious — the dip that disappeared first, with my brother even scraping the bottom of the ramekin for the last bit.
The top contender was sweetened vanilla yogurt with a touch of lime zest. I used a dairy-free brand, but you can choose your favorite swanky yogurt. This dip worked beautifully because it provided a sweet, zesty flavor without overshadowing the watermelon's natural freshness. Second place went to strawberry yogurt. Its pink hue made it the most Instagram-worthy, and the flavor was delicious, but I felt it slightly overpowered the watermelon. As for the honey, it wasn't a hit for me. The sweetness of each element clashed rather than complemented each other, and the sticky texture didn't quite work with the watermelon's juiciness. I'd stick with smoother dips for these fries. Cream cheese-based dips, which I've seen in other watermelon recipes, might work well too since they offer a rich, creamy balance to the crispness of the watermelon.
If you're excited about exploring different flavor combinations with watermelon fries and dips, wait until you hear about all the other fruit fries you can make.
Other fruits that make great fries
Once you've acquired a crinkle-cutting tool, the fruit fry possibilities are endless. You can easily create an elaborate fruit fry tray that will turn heads at summer parties. As you try different fruit fries, you'll see how each dip brings out unique flavors and discover your favorite combinations.
I personally tested out pineapple fries and cantaloupe fries alongside my watermelon fries. I couldn't believe how much the bright colors popped and how this simple idea could make a lasting impression at any gathering. The firmer texture of these fruits also made them much easier to cut into aesthetically pleasing slices, unlike some of the watermelon fries that fell apart and didn't make it onto the final plate.
Beyond what I tried, honeydew melon is another popular choice for fruit fries, known for its subtle sweetness and pleasant texture. Apple fries, especially with cinnamon, are also on my list to try, paired with fall-inspired dips like silky almond butter, maple cream cheese, or rich caramel. You can also garnish each section with fresh herbs like mint or thyme to enhance the visual appeal and aroma. With these simple and creative fruit fry combinations, you'll be the guest everyone is asking for at their next gathering!