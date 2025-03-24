Doritos Flamin' Hot Korean-Style BBQ Review: A Little Sweetness And Spice Go A Long Way

The Doritos brand has long demonstrated its worth as one of the best chip lines on the market, both nationally and globally. At least 100 flavors of Doritos have been produced in the long annals of the brand's existence, and there are currently more than a dozen varieties available in the U.S. alone — including the fan-favorite Tapatío Doritos flavored with spicy hot sauce.

To stay fresh, the brand is constantly putting out new flavors, often based on international influences — with a focus more recently on Eastern parts of the world. Early this year, Doritos Golden Sriracha became a welcome addition to the lineup, and Frito-Lay is hoping to mine more Asian deliciousness with its next bag of crunchy seasoned triangles — Doritos Flamin' Hot Korean-Style BBQ.

There's a lot to unpack in that name alone. Even this product's beautifully designed bag is complex, as it features a decorative foil dragon and a vibrant orange Dorito on fire, which appears to provide heat to a Korean meat skewer and a pair of garlic cloves. That is quite the visual splendor on its cover, but the real question is, do Doritos Flamin' Hot Korean-Style BBQ chips actually sizzle, or should you turn a cold shoulder to them? The Takeout ripped open a bag to find out, and is now ready to tell all in this chew-and-review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.