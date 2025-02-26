Review: Heinz's Flavor Tour Sauces Offer A World Of Yum

The fine folks at Heinz have a large catalog of flavorful sauces and condiments, and are always looking to expand its portfolio to meet with the ever expanding palate of the public. In 2023, the brand tried out six new ones in a limited-run series called "Sauces Drops," and a year later deemed two of them — Black Garlic flavored Ranch and Harissa flavored Aioli — worthy of an encore. For its latest saucy venture — the "Flavor Tour" — it tested out 14 new and different flavors with consumers, before narrowing it down to three, now ready for a long shelf-life. In 2025, Heinz is hoping Korean-Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ, Mexican-Inspired Street Corn, and Thai-Inspired Sweet Chili will hit that sweet spot for dippers, marinades, and glazers.

In a press release, Angie Madigan, Vice President, Taste Elevation Marketing at The Kraft Heinz Company said, "Americans are hungry for condiments that offer globally inspired flavor and versatility at an accessible price point, and we saw an opportunity for HEINZ, a beloved and trusted brand, to inspire fun new ways for people to enjoy their favorite foods." She added, "Leveraging our expertise in creating some of the world's most beloved sauces, we designed the Flavor Tour line as the ultimate solution for these fans."

So, are these three new sauces that are a part of Heinz's Flavor Tour postcard perfect, or a tourist trap worthy of zero stars on Tripadvisor? The Takeout squirted several helpings of each flavor to find out where the truth lies.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.