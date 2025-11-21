The New Simply NKD Doritos & Cheetos Are Almost Perfect Dupes Of The Original Versions

There's a tiny drawback to the new Simply NKD line, but it's sort of a funny one that I hadn't thought about during the blind portion of the taste test. That's because I'm one of those people who actively hunts down the chips with the most seasoning on them just so I get that extra hit of flavor (I'm that guy at parties, I know, I know). There is something childishly fun about looking forward to the chips with the most flavor, or timing out which ones to eat in a bag so you can stretch out the savory satisfaction. Without the coloring, it's hard to tell which chips have the most flavor dust.

It's only an issue with the Doritos, where it's most evident which chips are going to taste the most intense. Cheetos are generally uniformly seasoned so it's not much of an issue for those products. So yes, I hate to admit it, my poor little pea brain thinks that brightly colored food means that there's more flavor. But on the plus side, I guess that means nobody will see any bright red fingertips and know that I ate an entire bag of Flamin' Hots in one sitting.

I also noticed one other small thing too, later. Because the Simply NKD recipes now have no added monosodium glutamate (aka the flavor enhancer MSG), the savoriness in the aftertaste is minutely affected. But that's not to say there's no glutamates in the recipe, because some of the products contain yeast extract, which essentially adds the same flavor. Considering I hadn't noticed any difference in the initial blind taste test, it's so negligible this is a non-issue.