The FDA's Latest Food Dye Ban Is Coming For Your Favorite Snacks

The Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services announced that petroleum-based synthetic dyes will be phased out by the end of 2026, putting snacks like Skittles, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and Mountain Dew Baja Blast on the chopping block. This ban includes Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1, and Blue No. 2, and comes after the FDA's move to eliminate Red Dye No. 3 in January 2025. Originally, companies had until January 2027 to remove Red Dye 3 from food and until 2028 to remove it from medications. However, with this new announcement, the FDA is now calling for the removal to move more quickly.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said in a statement, "For the last 50 years, American children have increasingly been living in a toxic soup of synthetic chemicals." Many vibrant foods like various beverages, candies, and snacks are geared toward children, and while you can certainly make natural food coloring at home, the amount of food containing petroleum-based synthetic dye is staggering and challenging to phase out of a person's diet entirely. There are differences between dyes like Red Dye No. 3 and No. 40, but all major synthetic dyes come with a plethora of health concerns, ranging from hypersensitivity to carcinogenic reactions.