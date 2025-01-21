Trader Joe's New Sugar Cookies Look Just Like A Popular Brand's

For me, the best part about any holiday has little to do with the holiday itself, and everything to do with what kind of baked goods will be served. And Trader Joe's has everyone's back with the grocery store chain's coveted seasonal items. Valentine's Day preparations are in full swing, and Trader Joe's Sugar Cookie Dough Hearts look suspiciously similar to something Pillsbury has been doing for years. Now, sugar cookies won't be on the list of most popular Valentine's Day candies, but if I've learned anything from baking thousands of holiday cookies over the years, it's that Pillsbury Shape sugar cookies are a staple for any celebration.

The Pillsbury Shape cookies are made for every occasion from football season to the Fourth of July, and the Valentine's cookies are just as festive, with an image of three small hearts waiting to be baked (or eaten right out of the package). Is Trader Joe's copying a long-popular cookie? Or is it reinventing the wheel and improving a Doughboy classic?