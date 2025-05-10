The 13 Most Common Reasons Foods Are Recalled

Food recalls seem to be in the headlines nearly every day recently. It is not just in your imagination, though. Food recalls really have been on the rise, with recalls rising by 20% between 2020 and 2023, (via Northeastern Global News). There are multiple reasons for this, including organizational shifts at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and lingering ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic and all the labor force and manufacturing problems that came with it, among them. Recalls originate several different ways, for a variety of reasons; the FDA may enforce a recall, or a company may voluntarily recall items due to an issue it noticed on its end.

When you think of a food recall, though, you may think that foods are generally just recalled due to a risk of food poisoning, should you eat the recalled food. However, there are many, many more reasons why a food item might be recalled, and some of the most common reasons for a recall might just shock you — or at least make you pay more attention to those recalls and closely compare them against the food in your fridge or pantry in the future.