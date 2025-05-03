Starbucks Recalls That Affected Millions

It's no secret that Starbucks is a global superpower. What started as a simple coffee shop has become one of the biggest restaurant chains on earth, as well as selling various branded food and drink items and coffee-related, non-food products such as mugs and coffee makers. That growth doesn't seem like it's going to slow down anytime soon. As of 2023, Starbucks boasted over 17,000 stores in North America and over 20,000 stores across nearly a hundred international markets, with goals to expand its total number of stores to 55,000 by 2030. That equates to an average of eight stores per day.

But with all that growth and expansion, there are bound to be some problems along the way. Like plenty of retailers its size, Starbucks has been struck by multiple recalls in its time. From mugs to canned coffee, a range of issues have popped up in Starbucks products over the years. These recalls are the worst of the bunch, having impacted millions of Starbucks fans around the world.