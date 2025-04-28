Coffee Maker Recalls That Impacted Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you have an espresso machine at the ready, you rely on a good ol' fashioned drip coffee maker, or you're a staunch supporter of the French press, if you are a daily coffee drinker, you've likely come to heavily rely on your coffee maker. If it failed you, what would you do? How would you start the day off on the right (alert and awake) note? You probably do not even want to think about how different your life would be if you had to live without your beloved coffee maker for a period.

Unfortunately, from time to time, coffee makers — even those produced by well-respected brands — go on the fritz, and we are not just talking about stopping working for seemingly no reason at all. Sometimes, coffee makers can develop such issues that they become a downright hazard, even causing severe injuries to those individuals unfortunate enough to be caught in their line of (sometimes literal) fire. Are you having a hard time imagining it? Just take a look at these coffee maker recalls from the last two decades that have impacted millions.