11 Best Beginner-Friendly Espresso Machines, According To Reviews
While it's always nice to unwind over a delicious cup of Joe at your local coffee shop, there is nothing like the convenience of brewing quality cups of coffee at home. Whether it's French presses, drip-coffee makers, or Moka pots, the options for home brewing can seem endless — they can also be confusing. If you are looking to simplify your coffee routine, the right espresso machine can make all the difference, taking the guesswork out of brewing rich, flavorful espresso-based drinks.
Making espressos can be a surprisingly delicate process, especially for novices who are unfamiliar with the ins and outs of grind consistency, tamping pressure, and shot timing. Luckily, there are espresso machines out there that can simplify the coffee-making process by offering automatic or semi-automatic settings. Best of all, they don't have to be expensive, with many budget-friendly options delivering surprisingly impressive cups of joe.
Thinking of buying an espresso machine but not sure where to start? Check out our list of the best user-friendly machines that will deliver consistent cups of coffee without breaking the bank.
Gevi Super-Automatic Espresso Machine 20 Bar with Grinder
The Gevi Super-Automatic Espresso Machine is the perfect starter pack for those wishing to embrace all aspects of coffee-making. Unlike most other espresso machines, the Gevi comes with a 35-setting coffee grinder, espresso glasses, and a milk frothing pitcher, so you can enjoy cafe-quality brews right from the get-go.
Made from stainless steel, this stylish ivory beige espresso machine features 20 bars of pressure to effectively force water through the coffee grounds. The appliance also comes with an attached frother that transforms milk into velvety crema for those who enjoy cappuccinos and lattes. Plus, it's very easy to use — simply fill the removable tank with water, preheat the machine, tamp the ground beans, install the portafilter, and extract the coffee.
Shoppers have been impressed with the Gevi Super-Automatic Espresso Machine, noting that it's both great value for money and user-friendly. A case in point is one satisfied Amazon reviewer who says, "It heats up quickly, is easy to use, and feels sturdy for the price point. While it may not have all the high-end features of a professional machine, it's a fantastic option for beginners or anyone looking for an affordable way to make great espresso at home." In a similar vein, a Walmart customer describes this machine as "really great for beginners," adding, "Really easy to learn how to use and makes great coffee!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Gevi Super-Automatic Espresso Machine 20 Bar with Grinder from Amazon starting at $229.99.
CASABREWS CM5418 Espresso Machine
Available in a multitude of appealing colors from silver and black to baby blue and pastel green, the CASABREWS CM5418 Espresso Machine is bound to look great in your kitchen. Plus, it's compact enough to fit comfortably on most countertops. In terms of specs, the appliance features a 20 bar Italian pump, a 1,350-watt boiler, and a steam wand for frothing milk. The 34-ounce tank is large enough to brew multiple espresso shots, with the machine designed to produce single or double espresso shots simultaneously. Not to be overlooked, the CASABREWS CM5418 features an in-built gauge, allowing you to tailor the brewing pressure to your exact specifications.
The CASABREWS CM5418 Espresso Machine has received top scores from shoppers, many of whom have praised it for its intuitive design. For instance, one CASABREWS customer says that they love this machine, adding, "[It's] easy to operate & makes really good creamy espressos, I literally don't want to go to the coffee shops anytime soon!" An Amazon shopper agrees, saying, "It's easy to use, with precise pressure and temperature control, and the steam wand works fine. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced home barista, it offers pretty consistent results."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the CASABREWS CM5418 Espresso Machine from Amazon starting at $139.99.
De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
At just over $70, the De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine is a relatively powerful appliance for its price range. More specifically, the unit is equipped with a 15-bar pump, which is enough to extract single or double shots of espresso at a time. Crafted from a blend of stainless steel and plastic, the De'Longhi Stilosa also features a milk frother, a robust boiler, and a removable two-level tray that can accommodate both glasses and large mugs.
For an affordable, no-frills manual espresso machine, the De'Longhi Stilosa does the job — and it does it well. Perhaps the only letdown is the appliance's plastic casing, although this doesn't compromise its performance. One satisfied Reddit reviewer says that they love this appliance, elaborating, "It's been fun experimenting with the milk steamer and the espresso shots are always perfect for me. For someone who's looking for an entry level espresso machine that allows you to do all of the necessary things to make espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, etc., I vote two thumbs up." An Amazon shopper is also impressed, saying, "DeLonghi does not disappoint! [...] It's not overly fancy so it's easy to use, and the price is great."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine from Amazon starting at $75.99.
QJA Espresso Machine
The QJA Espresso Machine features an intuitive LED display screen, which makes brewing and cleaning the machine a complete no-brainer. Plus, the appliance's 20-bar pressure system and 1400 Watts of power ensure that it is both effective and efficient. Finally, the built-in steam wand means that you can top off your cups of coffee with a silky-smooth crema. The QJA Espresso Machine features a 57.5-ounce removable water tank and can brew two cups of joe at a time, making it great for large households of caffeine enthusiasts.
Despite its impressive specs, the QJA Espresso Machine is very easy to use, as noted by one Abunda shopper. "The milk frother steam wand is a fantastic addition, making it easy to create lattes and cappuccinos with silky foam. The LED touchscreen is user-friendly, and the compact stainless steel design fits beautifully in my kitchen without taking up too much space," they say. Echoing this sentiment, an Amazon customer also praises the unit, saying, "The water tank is very easy to fill and the machine is quick and easy to clean up after use. Fantastic purchase."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the QJA Espresso Machine from Amazon starting at $89.99.
CASABREWS 3700 Essential Espresso Machine
Available in silver, black, and cream, the CASABREWS 3700 Essential Espresso Machine boasts a durable stainless steel construction and an elegant finish that's bound to complement any kitchen decor. This beverage station is also compact enough to fit on a crowded countertop — but not at the expense of powerful brewing capabilities. With a 20-bar pressure pump and a 1350-Watt motor, the appliance offers effortless brewing for rookie baristas. The CASABREWS 3700 Essential Espresso Machine also features a detachable 49-ounce water tank, a milk frothing system, and an automatic shut-off function.
The CASABREWS 3700 Essential Espresso Machine has received thumbs up from coffee aficionados. For instance, one happy Amazon reviewer says that the brews they make with this appliance are as good as those at their local coffee shop, adding, "Easy to clean, and does not take up a lot of real estate on the counter. It has a smart look about it in stainless steel, and is easy to clean. I am really happy with this little latte maker." A Home Depot customer concurs, saying, "There is no guesswork on how much espresso to brew and extract. Just pack the brew cup, push the 1 or 2 cups buttons and let the crema magic happen. It's very easy to use with features that make sense and none of the overly complicated additions I don't need."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the CASABREWS 3700 Essential Espresso Machine from Amazon starting at $99.99.
IMUSA USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker
With a price tag of just $30, the IMUSA USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker is cheap — very cheap. This begs the question — is this machine up to the job of delivering decent brews, and how easy is it to use? We won't lie, with just five bars of pressure, the IMUSA USA GAU-18202 doesn't deliver the power of its pricier counterparts. Nevertheless, for the price, the unit is very user-friendly with straightforward buttons and an adjustable dial that lets you control both steam pressure and water flow. The IMUSA USA GAU-18202 has a four-cup capacity, which means that you can use it to prepare brews for your entire family without refilling the water tank.
The IMUSA USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker is a great entry-level machine for those with realistic expectations — after all, there is only so much that $30 will get you. One satisfied Target shopper says that the IMUSA is perfect for coffee lovers watching their pennies, noting, "If you are on a budget this is the best option. I've been using this coffee machine for one year and I make my latte every day. I like the coffee I make at home more than the coffee shops." An Amazon user seconds this sentiment, saying, "The assembly is simple. The end result is delicious. The milk steamer function is delightfully easy to use."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the IMUSA USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker from Amazon starting at $29.99.
SOWTECH 3.5 Bar Espresso Cappuccino Machine with Milk Frother
Coffee enthusiasts looking for an affordable espresso machine could do much worse than the SOWTECH Espresso Cappuccino Machine with Milk Frother. Priced at around $40, the unit features 3.5 bars of pressure and an 800-watt motor. It's also easy and fast to operate, producing up to four cups of coffee in just three minutes. The one-button machine comes with a steam wand for those who are partial to cappuccinos and lattes. The SOWTECH Espresso Cappuccino Machine is shipped with a shatterproof BPA-free cup to help you make precisely the right amount of coffee each time.
The SOWTECH Espresso Cappuccino Machine with Milk Frother has garnered favorite feedback from customers. One newbie home barista who purchased this appliance at Walmart, says, "This is my first espresso machine and I'm loving it. Buying an expensive one wasn't in my budget, so after doing much research I decided on this one based on the reviews and I wasn't disappointed. It was a little bit of a learning curve but instructions are included. I got the hang of it pretty quickly as it's not complicated." Another Walmart customer says that this machine "works great," adding, "Makes the best espresso I have ever had. It is super simple to use. We use it all day every day! I don't know what we did before this. Totally a life saver."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the SOWTECH Espresso Cappuccino Machine with Milk Frother from Amazon starting at $39.99.
CHULUX Slim Espresso Machine
Stylish and compact, the CHULUX Slim Espresso Machine comes in a choice of three hues — cream, black, and silver — to fit the aesthetic of your kitchen. This espresso machine also features some impressive specs, including a 20-bar Italian pressure pump, a fast heat-up system, a stainless steel steam wand, and a pressure gauge that allows you to monitor the brewing process. Plus, it comes with a 40-ounce water tank, a removable drip tray, and a cup warmer area on top of the unit.
The CHULUX Slim Espresso Machine has garnered enthusiastic feedback from shoppers for its design and ease of use. One Amazon customer describes the gadget as "amazing," explaining, "This semi-automatic coffee maker exceeded my expectations. Its slim design saves space without compromising power. [...] It's easy to use and clean, making it perfect for beginners and coffee lovers alike." A fellow Amazon shopper shares this perspective, saying, "Good quality, works perfectly, makes a delicious espresso with good taste and very quickly, makes an excellent cream, easy to use, very comfortable steamer, has pressure and works perfectly, easy to clean, has a perfect size to store, does not take up much space, does its job well."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the CHULUX Slim Espresso Machine from Amazon starting at $99.99.
TENKER Espresso Machine
What makes the TENKER Espresso Machine stand out from the pack is its milk frother. Fully automated, the built-in frother creates rich crema with minimal effort — simply fill the removable 23-ounce milk reservoir and set the unit on either cappuccino or latte. Not happy with the result? You can also use the appliance to manually froth the milk to your desired consistency. Better still, this espresso machine combines a 20-bar Italian pump, 1,350-watt motor, pre-soak technology, and PID temperature control to deliver flavorful espressos every time.
The TENKER Espresso Machine has earned praise from shoppers for its return on investment and user-friendly design. For example, one Amazon reviewer says that the appliance "works perfectly for the price," adding, "It makes me feel like a barista every time I use it! I was initially worried that it might be complicated to operate and hard to clean, but it's actually very simple to use and easy to clean. The automatic milk frother is a nice touch." Another Amazon customer is also impressed with this unit, noting, "It has a great price point, and is easy to use. And I love having a removable milk container that I can put in the fridge if there's any remaining milk!"
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the TENKER Espresso Machine from Amazon starting at $179.99.
Ninja Espresso & Coffee Maker & Barista System
Ultra versatile, the Ninja Espresso & Coffee Maker & Barista System is perfect for households where family members have different coffee preferences. This is because unlike most other espresso machines, the Ninja lets you brew your cup of joe from coffee grounds or use coffee capsules. Plus, it comes with a built-in, fold-away frother for crafting cappuccinos and lattes. Some of the machine's other features include a 20-capsule storage bin and an adjustable cup tray, as well as a range of functions including delay brew, keep warm, and clean.
Some shoppers have said that while the Ninja may initially appear intimidating, it's actually pretty easy to operate. A case in point is one Ninja customer who says, "At first I was intimidated by it but after reading, looking up videos and trying different things, it is pretty easy to use. The frother is easy to use, just make sure you remove it and rinse right away or it drips on your counter." Similarly, a Best Buy shopper describes the Ninja as a "game-changer," adding, "From the moment I unboxed it, I could tell this machine was built to deliver a top-notch coffee experience. The setup was easy, and the instructions were straightforward. The versatility of this system is incredible — whether I'm craving a rich espresso, a creamy latte, or a frothy cappuccino, the Ninja has it covered."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the Ninja Espresso & Coffee Maker & Barista System from Amazon starting at $249.95.
LERTIN Espresso Machine
Sporting a stylish black and silver design, the LERTIN Espresso Machine is bound to make an eye-catching addition to any kitchen. The compact appliance features a large 61-ounce water tank, a LED touch screen, and dual espresso spouts, allowing you to brew two cups of Joe simultaneously. If left unattended, the LERTIN will automatically switch off after 20 minutes of inactivity. Last but not least, the appliance features a milk frother with a 360-degree adjustable and removable nozzle for easy cleaning.
Despite its affordable price, shoppers have compared the LERTIN Espresso Machine to high-end professional espresso machines (minus the technical complexity), saying that it delivers cafe-quality brews. For instance, one Amazon reviewer calls the appliance "amazing," elaborating, "Very good quality espresso machine for the price. Brews nice espresso shots and is easy to use. The milk steamer also works very well and makes the milk foamy." Similarly, another impressed Amazon shopper says, "The machine heats up quickly, is incredibly easy to use, and its sleek design adds a modern touch to my kitchen. Every cup is a testament to its quality, which is why I happily give it five stars."
At the time of this writing, you can purchase the LERTIN Espresso Machine from Amazon starting at $94.99.
Methodology
Watching some baristas at work can make you feel like you need a degree to even begin understanding half the equipment they are using. However, the reality is that you don't need an expensive gadget that takes up half the kitchen to make quality brews at home. There are plenty of affordable espresso machines on the market that can produce delicious cups of coffee with little effort and practice on your part.
To bring you a roundup of some of the best beginner-friendly espresso machines on the market, we examined countless products, paying specific attention to customer reviews. Our assessment prioritized factors such as affordability, ease of operation, special features, and overall durability.