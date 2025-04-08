11 Best Beginner-Friendly Espresso Machines, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While it's always nice to unwind over a delicious cup of Joe at your local coffee shop, there is nothing like the convenience of brewing quality cups of coffee at home. Whether it's French presses, drip-coffee makers, or Moka pots, the options for home brewing can seem endless — they can also be confusing. If you are looking to simplify your coffee routine, the right espresso machine can make all the difference, taking the guesswork out of brewing rich, flavorful espresso-based drinks.

Making espressos can be a surprisingly delicate process, especially for novices who are unfamiliar with the ins and outs of grind consistency, tamping pressure, and shot timing. Luckily, there are espresso machines out there that can simplify the coffee-making process by offering automatic or semi-automatic settings. Best of all, they don't have to be expensive, with many budget-friendly options delivering surprisingly impressive cups of joe.

Thinking of buying an espresso machine but not sure where to start? Check out our list of the best user-friendly machines that will deliver consistent cups of coffee without breaking the bank.