The Espresso Machine Alternative You Need For An Inexpensive Brew

Having worked in a number of cafes around Seattle — commonly thought of as the coffee capital of the country — I like to think I am well-versed in coffee and espresso. Not to brag, but my cafe even won best coffee in the city two years in a row while I was working there. Though I am not currently a barista, I still take a lot of my training into consideration when making coffee at home; I grind my beans fresh according to whatever brew method I am using, keep several different roasts in my pantry at all times, weigh out my grounds in ratio with the amount of water I am using, and have a temperature controlled kettle.

But the most important thing I have learned from working in a cafe is that home espresso machines are a waste of money. Espresso is an exact science, and everything from the water temperature to the pressure used to push the hot water through the grounds must be flawless. No matter how much you spend on an espresso machine, it will need to be fixed and recalibrated on occasion, which involves hiring a specialist to repair all the delicate machinery. To me, it's not worth the headache.

But I still want to make a specialty latte at home, on occasion. And, in my home brewing experience, I've found that the best way to get a concentrated coffee drink that's on par with cafe-quality espresso is with a Moka pot.