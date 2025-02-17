The French Press Mistake That's Causing A Crummy Cup Of Coffee

A cup of home-brewed coffee can be as delicious as one from the coffee shop — if you know how to make it the right way. With coffee prices likely to increase, you certainly don't want to end up wasting money on a bad batch of brew. That's why The Takeout got some advice on how to correctly use a French press from former barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, who is also one half of the team behind Home Coffee Expert. To help out home brewers, he pointed out two common mistakes: using boiling water and not correctly timing the infusion.

Woodburn-Simmonds explains that although "generally people will use boiling water for French press, ideally you want water that is 204 degrees Fahrenheit so that the coffee grounds aren't burnt." When you burn coffee grounds, it "adds bitter and acrid flavors to your final cup," he elaborates. Instead of pouring the water as soon as it's boiled, Woodburn-Simmonds recommends waiting two minutes to let it cool if you don't have a kettle that you can set to a specific temperature.

Once you do pour the water, make sure that you actually time the infusion. Let's be honest, most of us don't do this. As Woodburn-Simmonds says, people "just leave it until they think it's ready or forget about it and make breakfast and come back later." Though it might not seem like a big deal, "this will result in under-extracted, sour, and thin-tasting coffee, or wildly over-extracted, super bitter coffee," he explained.