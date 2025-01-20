What's The Best Mug Shape For Drinking Coffee?

I'm a die-hard coffee drinker. I don't care where the coffee comes from or if it's hot or iced, I like it all. And, I'm not alone: Around 66% of Americans drink coffee daily. Basically, coffee is everything. It's a ritual many people incorporate into their morning routines and everyday lives. Whether you want your coffee made with flavored beans or a dark roast blend, you probably have a favorite cup or mug you reach for when it's time for a jolt of caffeine. I have many favorites, depending on the day, and the lack of space in my cupboard is proof.

But, did you know there is science behind the perfect mug shape for drinking coffee? A 2018 study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference concluded that the shape and size of a coffee mug can make a difference in how we experience drinking it and how much we enjoy it. It turns out that drinking from a tulip-shaped coffee mug is best in terms of flavor, aroma, and pleasure.