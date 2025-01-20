What's The Best Mug Shape For Drinking Coffee?
I'm a die-hard coffee drinker. I don't care where the coffee comes from or if it's hot or iced, I like it all. And, I'm not alone: Around 66% of Americans drink coffee daily. Basically, coffee is everything. It's a ritual many people incorporate into their morning routines and everyday lives. Whether you want your coffee made with flavored beans or a dark roast blend, you probably have a favorite cup or mug you reach for when it's time for a jolt of caffeine. I have many favorites, depending on the day, and the lack of space in my cupboard is proof.
But, did you know there is science behind the perfect mug shape for drinking coffee? A 2018 study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference concluded that the shape and size of a coffee mug can make a difference in how we experience drinking it and how much we enjoy it. It turns out that drinking from a tulip-shaped coffee mug is best in terms of flavor, aroma, and pleasure.
The science behind coffee mugs
Like most people, you might not think twice before reaching for your home-office coffee mug, partly because you're not fully awake yet and partly because it's just part of your daily habit. However, according to the 2018 study, you could make your morning brew even more satisfying by drinking from a mug with sloped sides, a wider brim, and a narrower base. Drinking from this type of mug enhances coffee's naturally appealing characteristics, particularly aroma, as the larger surface area allows more of the coffee scent to reach your nose. Participants in the study observed that coffee served in a tulip-style cup had stronger aromas than coffee served in a straight-sided mug.
People also noted that coffee in straight, diner-style cups had a sweeter yet more acidic flavor compared with coffee in a sloped mug. In a similar 2017 study, researchers wanted to determine if people's expectations of how coffee would taste in different mugs influenced their experience. The study showed that people expect coffee in shorter cups to have a more intense flavor than coffee served in wider or taller cups. This makes sense given that strong espresso is usually served in a short cup, while sweeter and more diluted coffees like lattes or Americanos are served tall. After finding this out, I'll never look at my mug collection the same way again.