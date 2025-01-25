Can A Pressure Cooker Or Instant Pot Really Explode?

Every so often a new appliance emerges, which is actually an old appliance, but comes in a shiny package and has much better marketing and safety features. Everyone knows air fryers are just countertop convection ovens (they aren't going away any time soon), but Instant Pots? Well, those are just rebranded pressure cookers. However, while pressure cookers are used on stoves, Instant Pots are electrical countertop devices that you can basically set and forget. Or can you? You might have seen videos of peoples' kitchens after a pressure cooker explosion — could that happen to you?

Well, it could, but it's highly unlikely if you're using a modern pressure cooker or any type of Instant Pot correctly. Newer appliances have built-in safety features (the Instant Pot alone has more than 10 safety mechanisms) including overheat protection and a powerful locking mechanism to keep the lid from blowing off.

Modern stove-top pressure cookers have also come a long way safety-wise since their origin in the 1950s. Modern versions feature stronger lid locks, seals that can broaden more as the pressure increases, and mechanisms to monitor the amount of pressure building inside. Neither type of appliance is totally failsafe, but the chances of an explosion these days are incredibly slim.