The Kitchen Tool You Need For Quick Turkey Stock
Turkey has a reputation for being dry, despite it holding the star role on many Thanksgiving day tables. However, no matter your feelings about turkey as the main course of November feasts, a quick turkey stock can add flavor and much needed moisture to a number of dishes, when done right.
To get the most flavor out of a turkey stock, and to get it done fast, all you need is a pressure cooker and the right add-ins, says Russell Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago. Kook says the pressure cooker is quick and efficient at extracting all the flavor you need for a delicious turkey stock. After all, what can't you do with an Instant Pot? Everything from tasty rice to simple weeknight meals like Indian butter chicken can be made quickly in an Instant Pot.
"I recommend cooking the stock for about 45 minutes to an hour at high pressure," advises Kook. "This allows enough time for the bones to release their flavor and collagen, creating a rich, flavorful stock." In contrast, Kook notes making turkey stock on a stove top would require three to four hours on a low simmer to achieve the same level of flavor that the pressure cooker creates in less than one hour. Speed isn't the only thing a pressure cooker brings to the table when making a robust turkey stock, though.
How to get a flavorful turkey stock
To set the pressure cooker and your stock up for success, you'll need to add in the most expressive bits. The base of Kook's turkey stock includes turkey bones, the neck, extra drippings, and more bones. "These add a rich, deep turkey essence that forms the foundation of the stock," says Kook. "To elevate it, I load it up with aromatics like fresh sage, thyme, and rosemary. These herbs infuse the stock with a fragrant, festive aroma that instantly evokes the warmth of the holiday season."
Then, standard ingredients like onions, carrots, and celery build on that flavor and add sweetness. Plus, a bit of white wine or apple cider vinegar brings a level of subtle acidity into the mix and balances out the richness. "The result is a robust and well-rounded base that sets the stage for a delicious turkey gravy," says Kook.
All of these levels of flavor are what the pressure cooker can bring out in under an hour. The high heat and pressure inside the cooker creates a more concentrated stock; it extracts gelatin from the bones which gives the stock more body, as well. Another upside to making stock in a pressure cooker versus on a stovetop, is that you can feel at ease that the contents of your pot won't boil over while you prep other parts of your meal. This also raises the boiling point of water in the cooker, which means you'll have a clearer stock.