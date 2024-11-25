The Kitchen Tool You Need For Quick Turkey Stock

Turkey has a reputation for being dry, despite it holding the star role on many Thanksgiving day tables. However, no matter your feelings about turkey as the main course of November feasts, a quick turkey stock can add flavor and much needed moisture to a number of dishes, when done right.

To get the most flavor out of a turkey stock, and to get it done fast, all you need is a pressure cooker and the right add-ins, says Russell Kook, executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago. Kook says the pressure cooker is quick and efficient at extracting all the flavor you need for a delicious turkey stock. After all, what can't you do with an Instant Pot? Everything from tasty rice to simple weeknight meals like Indian butter chicken can be made quickly in an Instant Pot.

"I recommend cooking the stock for about 45 minutes to an hour at high pressure," advises Kook. "This allows enough time for the bones to release their flavor and collagen, creating a rich, flavorful stock." In contrast, Kook notes making turkey stock on a stove top would require three to four hours on a low simmer to achieve the same level of flavor that the pressure cooker creates in less than one hour. Speed isn't the only thing a pressure cooker brings to the table when making a robust turkey stock, though.