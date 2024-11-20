How To Revive Dry Thanksgiving Turkey

Far too many of us know the doomed Thanksgiving misfortune. You've spent hours prepping the perfect turkey, painstakingly stuffing, basting, basting again, checking the temperature, basting again, and carving. Your guests, smelling the aromas of stuffing and sweet potatoes, are anxiously awaiting a savory and succulent bird. At last, everyone is at the dinner table and ready to dig into their plates with cutlery in hand as you carve into the turkey. You give the first slice a bite — and the turkey is dry.

It's part of the American experience. It's become ingrained within the Thanksgiving tradition — almost to the point where some people are ditching turkey altogether. Luckily, there are simple ways to salvage a dry turkey.

If you notice the turkey is dry, prepare a serving platter with a thin layer of warm gravy or turkey stock. As you slice the meat, place it into the stock or gravy, allowing it to absorb the moisture. Serve the turkey atop stock or gravy to your guests, and the stock or gravy will improve the texture and impart extra flavor into the meat.