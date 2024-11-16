It's Eggnog Season, So Is It Really Safe To Drink?
As the temperatures drop and flurries begin to fall, our cups shift from one rich drink to the next. As we put the Pumpkin Spice Latte to its annual rest, another spiced beverage wakes from hibernation: eggnog. The signature beverage of the holiday season, eggnog is a creamy mix of eggs, heavy cream, milk, and sugar spiced with nutmeg. Taking a sip of eggnog is like taking a swig of pure holiday spirit — but its inclusion of raw eggs does pose a risk of foodborne illness.
Raw eggs may contain salmonella, a type of food poisoning that can cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps for several days. The traditional recipe for eggnog includes raw egg yolks, but that doesn't mean you have to completely avoid the festive quaff. Some people drink raw eggs for their health benefits, but salmonella is still a valid concern.
Taking the chance of consuming raw eggs (with the potential exposure to salmonella) is a decision up to the consumer, but certain individuals are at higher risk of more severe symptoms. Children, elderly people, pregnant women, and the immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to experiencing increased symptoms, so individuals in these categories may benefit from raw-egg-free eggnog. Though most homemade eggnog recipes call for raw egg yolks, there are ways to sip on the seasonal specialty without opening yourself up to the risk of a salmonella infection.
How to score salmonella-safe eggnog
In recent months, the FDA recalled certain egg brands as a result of potential salmonella contamination, classifying the risk as Class 1 — the most severe classification the FDA has. This holiday season, in particular, it's best to ensure your eggnog is salmonella-free.
Most store-bought eggnogs contain pasteurized eggs, meaning the egg yolks have been treated at a certain temperature to remove any potentially harmful bacteria. A carton of eggnog should indicate on its label that the eggs have been pasteurized, so check to make sure before purchasing.
Though it's a labor-intensive feat to make homemade eggnog, certain eggnog enjoyers wish to make the festive drink at home anyway. Some grocery stores sell pasteurized liquid eggs in a carton which are a viable option. To double down on the homemade feel, you can pasteurize eggs at home. Stir the raw egg yolks with the amount of milk a classic eggnog recipe calls for until the mixture reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit. This will kill off any salmonella bacteria that could be lurking in the eggs. Lemon juice can be used to kill off salmonella bacteria in eggs, too. But for the sake of the rich, spicy, and creamy taste of eggnog, the heat treatment may be best. Eggnog often gets a dose of booze, but the alcohol in spiked eggnog is not enough to kill potentially harmful bacteria so act accordingly.