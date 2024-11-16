It's Eggnog Season, So Is It Really Safe To Drink?

As the temperatures drop and flurries begin to fall, our cups shift from one rich drink to the next. As we put the Pumpkin Spice Latte to its annual rest, another spiced beverage wakes from hibernation: eggnog. The signature beverage of the holiday season, eggnog is a creamy mix of eggs, heavy cream, milk, and sugar spiced with nutmeg. Taking a sip of eggnog is like taking a swig of pure holiday spirit — but its inclusion of raw eggs does pose a risk of foodborne illness.

Raw eggs may contain salmonella, a type of food poisoning that can cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps for several days. The traditional recipe for eggnog includes raw egg yolks, but that doesn't mean you have to completely avoid the festive quaff. Some people drink raw eggs for their health benefits, but salmonella is still a valid concern.

Taking the chance of consuming raw eggs (with the potential exposure to salmonella) is a decision up to the consumer, but certain individuals are at higher risk of more severe symptoms. Children, elderly people, pregnant women, and the immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to experiencing increased symptoms, so individuals in these categories may benefit from raw-egg-free eggnog. Though most homemade eggnog recipes call for raw egg yolks, there are ways to sip on the seasonal specialty without opening yourself up to the risk of a salmonella infection.