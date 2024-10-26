Will Lemon Juice Really Kill The Salmonella In Raw Eggs?

Raw eggs are a thing in pop culture. Children lick batter out of mixing bowls, adults enjoy a range of raw egg drinks and cocktails, athletes gulp down a few yolks before a training session. But raw eggs are also known to potentially carry salmonella, a bacteria which causes days of diarrhea, stomach cramps, and other gastrointestinal distress. In immunocompromised people, it can even kill.

Whether you're indulging in raw egg to get the choline for muscle building, or just can't get enough of the cookie batter you made (watch out for the flour though), it's important to do something about the salmonella risk.

Citric acids like lemon juice can neutralize the food-borne illness of fish and make a fine ceviche, would the same idea work with raw eggs? You probably won't see egg ceviche on a restaurant menu any time soon, but it is true that lemon juice can help reduce the risk of salmonella in raw eggs — though it is not a very practical option, either.