FDA Issues Egg Recall Update Over Highest Risk Level Salmonella Warning

Last month, in September, the FDA recalled some brands of eggs sold in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall affects chicken eggs from Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market, as well as duck eggs from Happy Quackers Farm, all distributed by Milo's Poultry Farms.

The risk level for these eggs has now been upgraded to Class 1 by the FDA, signifying the highest level of danger. This means consuming the eggs could potentially lead to serious illness or even death. What's particularly concerning is that the salmonella strain that was found in Milo's Poultry Farms' facility is resistant to common antibiotics, complicating treatment. This strain of salmonella is linked to an outbreak in the Midwest, where 65 people across nine states have already been infected. Illinois and Wisconsin have seen the most cases, according to the CDC, with 24 hospitalizations reported. Thankfully, no fatalities have occurred so far.

There may still be some potentially harmful eggs out there — the recalled batches are those labeled with an expiration date of October 12, 2024 (or sooner). If you have eggs from these brands at home, the CDC strongly recommends disposing of them immediately. You should also wash all surfaces that may have come in contact with the recalled eggs.