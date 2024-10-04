FDA Issues Egg Recall Update Over Highest Risk Level Salmonella Warning
Last month, in September, the FDA recalled some brands of eggs sold in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall affects chicken eggs from Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market, as well as duck eggs from Happy Quackers Farm, all distributed by Milo's Poultry Farms.
The risk level for these eggs has now been upgraded to Class 1 by the FDA, signifying the highest level of danger. This means consuming the eggs could potentially lead to serious illness or even death. What's particularly concerning is that the salmonella strain that was found in Milo's Poultry Farms' facility is resistant to common antibiotics, complicating treatment. This strain of salmonella is linked to an outbreak in the Midwest, where 65 people across nine states have already been infected. Illinois and Wisconsin have seen the most cases, according to the CDC, with 24 hospitalizations reported. Thankfully, no fatalities have occurred so far.
There may still be some potentially harmful eggs out there — the recalled batches are those labeled with an expiration date of October 12, 2024 (or sooner). If you have eggs from these brands at home, the CDC strongly recommends disposing of them immediately. You should also wash all surfaces that may have come in contact with the recalled eggs.
Recognizing salmonella symptoms and when to seek help
Consuming raw eggs (although some believe it offers certain benefits) increases the risk of salmonella infection. If you believe you may have eaten an egg contaminated with salmonella, symptoms can show up anywhere from 6 hours to 6 days later. These can include high fever, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), vomiting, and dehydration. Most people will recover within 4 to 7 days without medical treatment. However, certain groups, such as young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems from conditions like diabetes or HIV, could experience more severe symptoms and complications.
The Mayo Clinic advises seeking medical attention if symptoms include a high fever, bloody stools, severe dehydration (indicated by dark-colored urine or dry mouth and tongue), or if symptoms persist for more than a few days. These could signal a more serious infection that requires prompt care. To lower the risk, it's important to cook eggs thoroughly and practice good hygiene in the kitchen. Additionally, the CDC warns against snuggling, cuddling, or kissing backyard chickens, as close contact with poultry can also increase the risk of contracting salmonella.