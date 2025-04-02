A Popular Chocolate Brand Was Just Recalled For A Pretty Rocky Reason

Watch out before you chow down on Tony's Chocolonely Everything bar: The popular chocolate manufacturer would seem to have taken the bar's name too literally with a recent batch. According to a recall notice issued on April 1, the bars may contain small stones. A playful April Fool's prank? Not according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA verified that the recall is no joke with an official announcement on April 2.

The Everything bars weren't the only product affected: The brand also recalled its Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt bars. The release states that a third-party almond producer is responsible for the stones. Normally, rocks and debris are filtered out during processing.

According to the FDA, the brand announced the recall after 12 customer reports. No one was injured, and none of the complaints came from the United States or Canada. However, the brand stated that it issued the voluntary recall "to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Tony's Chocolonely customers."