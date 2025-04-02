A Popular Chocolate Brand Was Just Recalled For A Pretty Rocky Reason
Watch out before you chow down on Tony's Chocolonely Everything bar: The popular chocolate manufacturer would seem to have taken the bar's name too literally with a recent batch. According to a recall notice issued on April 1, the bars may contain small stones. A playful April Fool's prank? Not according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA verified that the recall is no joke with an official announcement on April 2.
The Everything bars weren't the only product affected: The brand also recalled its Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt bars. The release states that a third-party almond producer is responsible for the stones. Normally, rocks and debris are filtered out during processing.
According to the FDA, the brand announced the recall after 12 customer reports. No one was injured, and none of the complaints came from the United States or Canada. However, the brand stated that it issued the voluntary recall "to ensure the safety and satisfaction of Tony's Chocolonely customers."
How to tell if you purchased a recalled Tony's Chocolonely bar
According to the FDA, the recall applies to bars purchased between February 7 and March 24, 2025. Check your Everything bars for the lot codes 4327, 4330, 4331, and M4331; the recalled Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt bars feature the lot numbers 163094, 162634, and M162634. You can find the lot codes printed along the short side of the bar. Tony's Chocolonely states that no other products were affected.
So what should you do if you purchased a recalled chocolate bar? First and foremost, don't eat it. Instead, the brand urges customers to return the bars to the store for a replacement or refund. If you bought your bars online, initiate a refund with the site where you purchased them.
Product recalls have been on the rise in recent years. It's partially for good reasons — like better techniques for detecting germs — but it's also due in part to sloppy manufacturing. Some manufacturers got lax during COVID, and brands are still struggling to get back on track. It's disappointing to see a brand like Tony's Chocolonely hit with a recall: The company prides itself on traceable supply chains and high-quality ingredients. However, the brand's transparency shows that their ethics extend to their customers, too.