So You Ate Some Recalled Food. Now What?

Food recalls happen when a product fails to meet safety standards or regulations set by the FDA or the USDA. While recalls can ensure that products are swiftly removed from grocery store shelves, there's usually a chance some of it has already been eaten. If you hear about a recall after eating the product, what do you do?

Well, the first step is not to panic. The thought of eating a recalled item can be scary, but it doesn't necessarily mean you'll experience any symptoms or effects. First, you'll want to find out if the product you ate is actually a part of the recall. It's easy to hear about a similar item being recalled and assume the worst, but recalls aren't done lightly and are very product-specific. There are several ways to track recalls including the Recall, Market Withdrawal, and Safety Alert list on the FDA's website.

If a product you consumed appears on that list, the next step is to find out why it was recalled to begin with. A product can be recalled for numerous reasons from glass fragments to parasites to undeclared allergens. What may be dangerous for others, may not be dangerous for you. For example, if something was recalled because of undeclared milk, and you don't have a milk allergy, you're most likely okay. However, even if the recall information gives no reason to worry, it's best to monitor yourself for any symptoms or side effects — at least for a while.