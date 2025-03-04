So You Ate Some Recalled Food. Now What?
Food recalls happen when a product fails to meet safety standards or regulations set by the FDA or the USDA. While recalls can ensure that products are swiftly removed from grocery store shelves, there's usually a chance some of it has already been eaten. If you hear about a recall after eating the product, what do you do?
Well, the first step is not to panic. The thought of eating a recalled item can be scary, but it doesn't necessarily mean you'll experience any symptoms or effects. First, you'll want to find out if the product you ate is actually a part of the recall. It's easy to hear about a similar item being recalled and assume the worst, but recalls aren't done lightly and are very product-specific. There are several ways to track recalls including the Recall, Market Withdrawal, and Safety Alert list on the FDA's website.
If a product you consumed appears on that list, the next step is to find out why it was recalled to begin with. A product can be recalled for numerous reasons from glass fragments to parasites to undeclared allergens. What may be dangerous for others, may not be dangerous for you. For example, if something was recalled because of undeclared milk, and you don't have a milk allergy, you're most likely okay. However, even if the recall information gives no reason to worry, it's best to monitor yourself for any symptoms or side effects — at least for a while.
How to dispose of a recalled item and monitor for future recalls
If an item you purchased is a part of a recall, even if it does not pose a danger to you, proper disposal is crucial. Recall notices will have information about the correct procedure when dealing with the item, and many grocery stores will accept recalled items and provide a full refund. If you choose to throw the item out, make sure you wrap it in something or put it in a bag. Depending on the reason for the recall, it may be best to wash any surface area that has come into contact with that food.
Food recalls have been on the rise. In 2024, more people became sick from contaminated food than in 2023. While many people learn of food recalls through the grapevine of social media or on the news, it's important to actively stay informed. The FDA offers a subscription service for consumers that can be customized to share all food-specific recalls. Any food recall notices sent out from the U.S. Department of Agriculture can also be found on the Recalls and Public Health Alerts page of the USDA website.