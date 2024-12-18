Lays Potato Chips Are Being Recalled In 2 States. Here's What To Know
Can't have dairy and sitting on a fresh bag of Lay's? You might want to check your batch codes. On Monday, Frito-Lay announced a voluntary recall of Lay's Classic Potato Chips. According to the announcement, certain bags sold in Oregon and Washington may contain undisclosed dairy. The 13-ounce bags have manufacturing codes beginning with either 6462307xx or 6463307xx and a 'guaranteed fresh' date of February 11, 2025. The bags affected by the recall hit store shelves on November 3, 2024. No other products are part of the recall.
The company was alerted to the mishap by a customer, but no allergic reactions have been reported so far. Although most people with a dairy allergy are aware of it already, symptoms include vomiting, wheezing, hives, and digestive issues. In severe cases, dairy allergies can result in anaphylactic shock. As such, customers with dairy allergies or sensitivities should discard the bags.
Frito-Lay added that customers who've purchased the product should contact customer service. While the site didn't mention a refund, companies must offer either a replacement or refund under U.S. law — though it's up to the company to choose what you'll get.
Do Lay's Classic Potato Chips contain dairy?
Normally, Lay's Classic Potato Chips do not contain dairy but this isn't the first time that undisclosed dairy has sparked a recall. In 2023, the company announced that certain bags of its Classic Potato Chips had been contaminated with dairy. According to the recall announcement, the contamination came from a mix-up with Sour Cream and Onion chips produced at the same facility. The same year, the company recalled bags of its Chickpea Veggie Crisps due to dairy contamination from caramel chips. While Frito-Lay didn't specify how the mistake that sparked the most recent recall occurred, most allergen recalls happen when factory equipment isn't properly cleaned.
Frito-Lay's website offers a list of products that are free of common allergens. The website notes that product information can change, and added that Lay's products sold in different countries under similar brands may contain different ingredients. The site also states that their products are produced in facilities that process dairy, so there will always be some level of risk involved.
Food recalls have been on the rise this year, but that's partially due to increased safety standards. Rest assured that the FDA will let you know if your butter contains milk (unless it's vegan butter, it does). However, customers with serious concerns can check the FDA's list of recalls and safety alerts.