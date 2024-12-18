Lays Potato Chips Are Being Recalled In 2 States. Here's What To Know

Can't have dairy and sitting on a fresh bag of Lay's? You might want to check your batch codes. On Monday, Frito-Lay announced a voluntary recall of Lay's Classic Potato Chips. According to the announcement, certain bags sold in Oregon and Washington may contain undisclosed dairy. The 13-ounce bags have manufacturing codes beginning with either 6462307xx or 6463307xx and a 'guaranteed fresh' date of February 11, 2025. The bags affected by the recall hit store shelves on November 3, 2024. No other products are part of the recall.

The company was alerted to the mishap by a customer, but no allergic reactions have been reported so far. Although most people with a dairy allergy are aware of it already, symptoms include vomiting, wheezing, hives, and digestive issues. In severe cases, dairy allergies can result in anaphylactic shock. As such, customers with dairy allergies or sensitivities should discard the bags.

Frito-Lay added that customers who've purchased the product should contact customer service. While the site didn't mention a refund, companies must offer either a replacement or refund under U.S. law — though it's up to the company to choose what you'll get.