Nearly 80,000 Pounds Of Costco Butter Affected By A Class II Recall

The FDA announced early last month that close to 80,000 pounds of Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter was being pulled and that recall has just been upgraded to a Class II as of November 7. While Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC commenced a voluntary recall of these products in October, the updated classification comes as the FDA discovered that packages of Kirkland butter don't contain the necessary "Contains Milk" allergy statement despite cream being listed as an ingredient.

According to the FDA's website, a Class II recall is different from a Class III recall in that it's more likely to cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." In this case, the cream is considered an undisclosed dairy that could negatively impact consumers with a dairy allergy. If you aren't allergic to dairy, the recall isn't about any possible foodborne illnesses, so you can keep and use the butter as normal.

This recall includes 46,800 pounds of Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter and 32,400 pounds of Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter. These butter products were reportedly distributed to Costco locations in Texas and have "best by" dates ranging between February 22, 2025 and March 29, 2025. So, double-check the butter in your fridge or freezer if you believe that your butter is affected. For additional information, check the FDA's announcement.