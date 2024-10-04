Allergy Alert Issued By Hammond's Over Undeclared Dairy In Mini Waffle Cones
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Hammond's Candies is issuing a recall on its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones, citing the concern that they may contain an undeclared milk allergen. These snacks resemble the tip of a waffle cone that have been filled with dark chocolate and come in a prepackaged bag. The focus is on those who have sensitivities or allergies to dairy products, as those who are particularly sensitive can potentially run the risk of a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction.
The Hammond's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones products in question were distributed to nearly 40 states in the continental U.S.; the product was also available to order from Hammond's website as well as on Amazon's marketplace. One instance of an allergic reaction has already been reported, which initially caused the recall and product investigation. Subsequent testing revealed the presence of not-insignificant amounts of milk protein that isn't listed as an ingredient on the packaging of the product; an investigation seeking the source of the contamination is ongoing.
Which Hammond's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones packages have been affected?
The specific Hammond's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cone packages in question are a four ounce resealable bag with product codes LN0525453 (which indicates a use by date of 03/20/2025), and LN0525453 (which indicates a use by date of 05/20/2025). You can locate that information printed on the bottom center portion of the bag's backside. If you find yourself in possession of a bag, it's urged that you return it to the retailer you purchased it from to get a full refund for the product.
Those with dairy allergies who have recently consumed the product should monitor themselves for reaction symptoms. If any are present, it's best to seek immediate medical attention, especially if you're experiencing symptoms of anaphylaxis, which is a life threatening situation. Milk is the third most common food after peanuts and tree nuts to trigger anaphylaxis. If food recalls are a particularly important issue for your household, you can always stay proactive by monitoring various food recall information resources to stay on top of new developments.