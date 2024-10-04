Allergy Alert Issued By Hammond's Over Undeclared Dairy In Mini Waffle Cones

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Hammond's Candies is issuing a recall on its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones, citing the concern that they may contain an undeclared milk allergen. These snacks resemble the tip of a waffle cone that have been filled with dark chocolate and come in a prepackaged bag. The focus is on those who have sensitivities or allergies to dairy products, as those who are particularly sensitive can potentially run the risk of a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The Hammond's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones products in question were distributed to nearly 40 states in the continental U.S.; the product was also available to order from Hammond's website as well as on Amazon's marketplace. One instance of an allergic reaction has already been reported, which initially caused the recall and product investigation. Subsequent testing revealed the presence of not-insignificant amounts of milk protein that isn't listed as an ingredient on the packaging of the product; an investigation seeking the source of the contamination is ongoing.