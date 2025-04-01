Pasta Recalls That Affected Millions

Food recalls are serious business. Food recalls signal that a food is not safe for consumption, whether that means the food is unsafe for the entire population in general or unsafe for just specific parts of the population (such as if a food recall is issued due to an undeclared allergen being included in the food, which could pose issues for those with certain allergies). Eat risky recalled foods and you could not just fall seriously ill. People have died in connection with recalled foods.

Luckily, most food recalls are widely publicized so that you can take precautions if a food you've recently eaten or purchased has been recalled. Keep an eye on the news and you'll see major recall warnings reported on a regular basis (unfortunately, the number of recalls has been increasing). If you haven't been paying attention to recalls as of late, though, you may've missed some of the biggest or most important. These are just a handful of the pasta recalls that have affected millions over the last 15 years. Not a big pasta eater? Consider reading up on the biggest fast food recalls, the seafood recalls, or Kraft Foods recalls in recent history, instead.